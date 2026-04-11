Ministers 'prepping for mass protests' as Iran war adds pressure to household bills
The government is also said to be preparing for possible anti-war protests, particularly in communities with large Muslim populations
Ministers are preparing for possible unrest as the war involving Iran adds to cost-of-living pressures, with concerns over rising food and fuel prices.
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Officials have been holding daily COBR meetings, where contingency plans have reportedly been drawn up to deal with widespread demonstrations linked to shortages and higher prices, including fuel.
The government is also said to be preparing for possible anti-war protests, particularly in communities with large Muslim populations.
Communities Secretary Steve Reed has been tasked with overseeing “community cohesion” as the conflict fuels ethnic tensions.
A government spokesman told The Sun: “While we don’t comment on COBR meetings, the government maintains contingency arrangements across a wide range of scenarios, however unlikely.
“That is exactly as the public would expect.”
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Retail figures have warned that, even if a ceasefire holds, the impact on prices is unlikely to disappear quickly.
The Food & Drink Federation last week forecast food inflation of at least nine per cent by the end of the year.
Andrew Opie, of the British Retail Consortium, told the newspaper that the conflict had left a “lasting mark” on supply chains.
He said: “Higher shipping, fertiliser, insurance and commodity costs will all continue to feed into inflation, compounding domestic and policy-related costs already affecting businesses.”
Kallum Pickering, chief economist at Peel Hunt, said: “Even if this truce marks the genuine end of fighting, some economic damage is already baked in.
“Expect higher inflation in the second half of the year and slower growth for major parts of the global economy compared to the pre-war outlook.”
City traders are now pricing in just one interest rate rise this year.
Last month, expectations were for as many as three increases from the current 3.75 per cent rate.