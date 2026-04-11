Ministers are preparing for possible unrest as the war involving Iran adds to cost-of-living pressures, with concerns over rising food and fuel prices.

Officials have been holding daily COBR meetings, where contingency plans have reportedly been drawn up to deal with widespread demonstrations linked to shortages and higher prices, including fuel.

The government is also said to be preparing for possible anti-war protests, particularly in communities with large Muslim populations.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed has been tasked with overseeing “community cohesion” as the conflict fuels ethnic tensions.

A government spokesman told The Sun: “While we don’t comment on COBR meetings, the government maintains contingency arrangements across a wide range of scenarios, however unlikely.

“That is exactly as the public would expect.”

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