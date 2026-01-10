President Trump has confirmed US intelligence suggests the Iranian leader is planning to flee the country if protests continue

By Rebecca Henrys

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham has said that Iran's "long nightmare" is coming to an end as unrest continues to grow.

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. Picture: MAHSA / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

The Senator for South Carolina took to social media to reaffirm that the United States supports the protests, adding that "protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah". Mr Graham added that the "bravery and determination to end your oppression" has been noticed by President Donald Trump and "all who love freedom". He wrote on social media: "TO THE IRANIAN PEOPLE: your long nightmare is soon coming to a close. "Your bravery and determination to end your oppression has been noticed by @POTUS and all who love freedom. "When President Trump says Make Iran Great Again, it means the protestors in Iran must prevail over the ayatollah. "That is the clearest signal yet that he, President Trump understands Iran will never be great with the ayatollah and his henchmen in charge. "To all who are sacrificing in Iran, God bless. Help is on the way."

His comments come after Mr Trump warned Ali Khamenei he would not hesitate to launch strikes on Iran, as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told media the White House “supports the brave people of Iran.” In a stark warning to the supreme leader, President Trump said the US would “hit them very hard” if the Iranian authorities continued to massacre protestors. He wrote on Truth Social on Saturday evening: “Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!” Mr Trump also confirmed that US intelligence suggests the Iranian leader is planning to flee the country if protests continue. “He’s looking to go some place,” he told Fox News. He also told reporters the "enthusiasm to overturn that regime is incredible," saying that it could be "on the verge of collapse." The Iranian Revolutionary Guard has warned that it will safeguard the country's governing system as Iran's Prosecutor General says that all demonstrators will face the death penalty. The Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reports 62 people have been killed, made up of 48 protesters and 14 security personnel, since demonstrations began. Protesters chanted "death to Khamanei" after the son of the toppled former leader Shah Reza Pahlavi, called for citizens to take to the streets.

Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Kermanshah, Iran on January 8. Picture: Getty

More images emerged on Friday showing Iranian government buildings up in flames, with some citizens reportedly receiving threatening texts from totalitarian regime cops warning them against demonstrating. Khamenei gave a speech on Friday, warning President Trump to "focus on the problems in his country." He claimed the protests are part of a wider effort for regime change in Iran led by US actors. Iran's leaders have shut down access to the internet and international telephone calls in response to the protests. Sir Keir Starmer and his European allies have joined President Trump in condemning the killing of protestors.

In this frame grab from video obtained by the AP outside Iran shows people during a protest in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026. (UGC via AP). Picture: Alamy

In a joint statement with the leaders of France and Germany, the Prime Minister said he was “deeply concerned about reports of violence by Iranian security forces” and “strongly” condemned the killing of protesters. The leaders added: “The Iranian authorities have the responsibility to protect their own population and must allow for the freedom of expression and peaceful assembly without fear of reprisal. “We urge the Iranian authorities to exercise restraint, to refrain from violence, and to uphold the fundamental rights of Iran’s citizens.” Earlier, Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said the Iranian regime was “doing what authoritarian governments always do when they are afraid” and “trying to silence the truth” by blocking internet access.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy