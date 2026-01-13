Clothes shop owner Erfan Soltani is due to be killed on Thursday following his arrest amid anti-government protests

Erfan Soltani, 26, is allegedly scheduled to be executed after his arrest during the protests. Picture: X

By Alex Storey

A 26-year-old clothes shop owner is set to become the first protester executed by Iran for "waging a war against God" as the death toll amid the country's widespread unrest continues to rise.

According to human rights groups in the country, Erfan Soltani, is allegedly scheduled to be hanged following his arrest during the protests in Karaj. It comes after an Iranian official said around 2,000 people have been killed in the crackdown against the country's regime, which have been ongoing since late December. Speaking of Mr Soltani's situation, the Iran Human Rights said on Tuesday: "His family was told that he had been sentenced to death and that the sentence is due to be carried out on 14 January." Read more: ‘Final days and weeks’ for regime in Iran, says Germany - as about 2,000 protesters killed Read more: Trump mulls air strikes on Iran as he announces tariff hike on those doing business with under-fire regime

IA protester holds a burning image of the Ayatollah, Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

It is believed the 26-year-old was charged with "waging war against God," which is punishable by death in Iran, the US Sun reports. The National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFD) added that his only crime is calling for "freedom for Iran." The group is calling on calling for international support to stop the killing and supporters say he has not been allowed legal advice, or been handed the chance to defend himself before the verdict of death was handed down. The latest death toll of over 2,000 shows an escalation as the previous figure for the number of dead was 646 people, as reported by the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency. An ongoing internet blackout in Iran has made it difficult for officials to provide an accurate estimate.

Erfan Soltani was arrested for protesting during Iran's 2026 uprising.



The Islamic Republic is set to execute him this Wednesday, and informed his family that the sentence is final. He was denied access to a lawyer.



Erfan’s only crime was calling for freedom.



Be his voice. pic.twitter.com/73WfZCJiq2 — National Union for Democracy in Iran (@NUFDIran) January 11, 2026

It comes after German Chancellor Friedrich Merz claimed on Tuesday that Iran's clerical leadership is in ruins, arguing the regime can no longer survive without violence. He told Merz told journalists during his visit to India: "If a regime can only stay in power through violence, then it is effectively finished. I assume that we are now witnessing the final days and weeks of this regime. “I hope there is a way to end this conflict peacefully. The mullah regime has to recognise that as well."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz claimed Iran's clerical leadership is in ruins. Picture: Alamy