Iran has claimed that anti-regime protestor Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death, after it postponed executions following threats from Donald Trump.

But the authorities have told state media that the clothes shop owner is currently being held ​in the central penitentiary of Karaj on charges that do not carry the death penalty.

Soltani, 26, was due to be the first person sentenced to death after taking part in anti-government protests in the Arab state, which has seen more than 2,000 people killed.

Iran's judiciary said the protestor has been charged with "colluding against the country's internal security and ‌propaganda activities against ⁠the regime"

A human rights group previously warned that Soltani had been sentenced to death and was expected to be executed on Wednesday.

However, the protestor's family told Sky News this would not go ahead, but said they still fear the execution could happen at any time.

President Trump has repeatedly threatened Iran with action if it executes protesters.

But the US leader appeared to step back from military intervention yesterday on Wednesday, after he claimed he had "good authority" that the killing of protestors in Iran had "stopped" and the regime has axed planned executions.

He also claimed that the protests could lead to the fall of the Iranian regime, which has been in place since the revolution of 1979.

Any regime can fail," he said, adding: "Whether or not it falls or not, it's going to be an interesting period of time."

Activists from a human rights group monitoring the protests say 2,615 people have now been killed in the unrest, the vast majority of whom were demonstrators.

The figure dwarfs the toll from any other round of protest or unrest seen in Iran in decades.

But this figure was dismissed by the country's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi, who claimed that "only hundreds" had died.

"Those, you know, claims are baseless," he said.

"There is no proof of that. The number of deaths... are only hundreds... I certainly deny the numbers and figures they have said. It is an exaggeration. It is a misinformation campaign."

Trump's latest remarks seemed to signal a step back from military intervention, but Western military officials still believe a strike is imminent.

Iran closed its airspace to all flights without permission last night for several hours, while the a UK Government spokesperson confirmed the British embassy in Tehran had closed.