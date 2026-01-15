UK embassy closes in Tehran and British troops withdrawn from Qatar air base
Britain acts as Trump says Tehran will not execute protesters
The British embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed and has withdrawn staff from the country, as the crisis deepens.
Britain has also withdrawn staff from the Qatari Al-Udeid air base, while Poland and Italy have also urged their citizens to leave Iran on Thursday.
But in a potential sign that he is stepping back from military intervention, Donald Trump has said that the Iranian regime has stopped killing protesters.
As the deadly anti-regime protests in Iran continue, the US president said he has it on "good authority" that plans for executions in Iran have stopped.
More than 2,400 people have been killed in the recent crackdown by the Iranian authorities, according to human rights groups.
Iran has said that the anti-regime protester Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death.
In a U-turn on previous reports, authorities have told state media that the clothes shop owner is currently being held in the central penitentiary of Karaj on charges that do not carry the death penalty.
Fears, meanwhile, are growing for a British couple who have been detained in Tehran during a round-the-world trip.
Craig and Lindsay Foreman are being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with their son Joe sharing that he has "nowhere to turn" now the embassy has closed.
A government spokesperson said: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”
Follow our live blog for the latest updates:
Key Points
- Donald Trump has claimed the "killing has stopped" in Iran after days of protest crackdowns
- Despite this, tensions remain high, with reports claiming US strikes could be launched today.
- The UK has closed its embassy in Tehran
- Protests have spread across Iran in recent days, leaving at least 2,572 people dead.
- Despite widespread reports, the Iranian regime claims protester Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death.
- Iran has vowed to retaliate if the US intervenes
We are pausing our coverage
We are pausing our coverage for now, but stick with LBC for all the latest updates on the situation in Iran.
You can keep up with our coverage on air or read more here...
Protesters staying at home 'due to sheer number of casualties'
A resident of Tehran has said protests are calming because people are too scared to leave their houses.
“The protests have calmed in the last two or three days because of the sheer number of people killed," an unamed Iranian told Al Jazeera.
"That’s why people did not go out.
“The scale of killing is big. Everybody knows that the number is high.”
Iran on list of countries with US visa ban
Iran is one of several countries to be on a list imposed by Donald Trump that are subject to a visa ban.
There are 75 countries on the total list, with Iran being one of 15 facing restrictions who have qualified for the World Cup - set to be held this summer in the US, Canada and Mexico.
Last week, the Ethiopian running team faced difficulties fielding a squad for the World Cross Country Championships in Florida due to the visa requirements.
Iran issues chilling death threat to Donald Trump during state broadcast
Iran has issued a chilling death threat to Donald Trump on live television.
The Islamic Republic’s state broadcaster aired footage of the US President assassination attempt he survived in 2024.
Accompanying the footage of a bloodied Mr Trump, a Persian message displayed on screen read: “This time it will not miss the target.”
Iran warns it will 'defend itself against foreign threats'
Iran has warned it will “defend itself against any foreign threat” as tensions continue to rise in the Middle East.
Speaking to his Saudi counterpart, Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi called for the “global condemnation of foreign interference in the internal affairs of regional countries.”
During the phonecall the pair “discussed developments in the region and how to enhance its security and stability”, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
UN Security Council announces emergency meeting on Iran
The UN Security Council has announced plans to hold an emergency meeting on Iran in the last few minutes.
The meeting will take place this afternoon.
It was called on behalf of the United States.
Fears for couple detained in Iranian jail during round-the-world motorbike trip
The son of a British couple jailed in Iran on suspicion of spying has told of his fears for them as the UK’s embassy was shuttered and deadly anti-regime protests continue across the country.
Craig and Lindsay Foreman were on a motorbike trip around the world when they were arrested by Iran last year and accused of spying.
The couple, of East Sussex, deny the allegations and are in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Their son Joe Bennett has said that he has nowhere to turn now that the embassy has shuttered its doors and accused British officials of leaving his parents in a “dangerous position.”
A government spokesperson said: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”
Footage shows protests escalating in Iran as Trump claims the 'killing has stopped'
Turkey calls for diplomacy over war as tensions rise
Turkey's top diplomat has today called for the US to avoid launching strikes on Iran and instead find a peaceful solution.
"Hopefully, the United States and Iran will resolve this issue among themselves - whether through mediators, other actors, or direct dialogue," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
"We are closely following these developments."