The British embassy in the Iranian capital, Tehran, has been closed and has withdrawn staff from the country, as the crisis deepens.

Britain has also withdrawn staff from the Qatari Al-Udeid air base, while Poland and Italy have also urged their citizens to leave Iran on Thursday.

But in a potential sign that he is stepping back from military intervention, Donald Trump has said that the Iranian regime has stopped killing protesters.

As the deadly anti-regime protests in Iran continue, the US president said he has it on "good authority" that plans for executions in Iran have stopped.

More than 2,400 people have been killed in the recent crackdown by the Iranian authorities, according to human rights groups.

Iran has said that the anti-regime protester Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death.

In a U-turn on previous reports, authorities have told state media that the clothes shop owner is currently being held ​in the central penitentiary of Karaj on charges that do not carry the death penalty.

Fears, meanwhile, are growing for a British couple who have been detained in Tehran during a round-the-world trip.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman are being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with their son Joe sharing that he has "nowhere to turn" now the embassy has closed.

A government spokesperson said: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”

