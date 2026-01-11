Iranians gather while blocking a street during a protest in Tehran, Iran on January 9, 2026. Picture: MAHSA / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images

By Henry Moore

“Foreign-linked terrorists” are to blame for mass protests across Iran, the country’s president has said.

Speaking for the first time since mass protests broke out across the country, Masoud Pezeshkian blamed foreign powers trying to “sow chaos and disorder" for unrest in Iran. Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened intervention if Iran continues its harsh response to protesters, which has seen 2,300 people arrested and has left at least 116 dead. Speaking to local media on Sunday, Pezeshkian rejected claims it was his regime killing protestors and instead blamed “ terrorists” linked to foreign powers. Read more: Israel and US troops will be considered 'legitimate targets' if Trump launches strikes over protests, Iran warns

Despite this, he promised the Iranian regime is ready to listen to protestors and make change, committing to fixing the nation’s faltering economy. It comes after parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned both America and Israel that Iran would retaliate in kind if President Trump followed through on threats to launch strikes on the country. It is understood that Israel remains on high alert for the possibility of any US intervention in Iran - although what this means in practice is unclear.

Masoud Pezeshkian, president of Iran. Picture: Getty

At time of writing, Israel has not signalled any intention to intervene. In an interview on Friday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned there would be significant consequences for Iran if it chose to strike Israel. It follows a phone conversation between Netanyahu and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday, January 10, where they discussed the possibility of US intervention in Iran, according to an Israeli source. The call has been confirmed by a US official, although no further details were provided. President Trump been vocal in his support for protesters, writing on social media: "Iran is looking at FREEDOM, perhaps like never before. The USA stands ready to help!!!" Mr Trump also confirmed that US intelligence suggests the Iranian leader is planning to flee the country if protests continue. “He’s looking to go some place,” he told Fox News. He also told reporters the "enthusiasm to overturn that regime is incredible", saying that it could be "on the verge of collapse". Reports citing anonymous US officials claim that Trump has been given military options for strikes on Iran at of Saturday night, but has not yet made a decision on whether to act.

This screenshot, taken from footage circulating online, shows protesters in Iran once again taking to the streets of Tehran - despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world. Picture: Alamy