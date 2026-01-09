Iran's Supreme leader has blamed US president Donald Trump for the massive wave of unrest sweeping across the country.

Protestors marched through Tehran on Friday morning after the country’s exiled crown prince called for justice as the economy crashes alongside constant internet blackouts.

Bonfires have littered the streets of the capital since Thursday as chants ran out: “Death to the dictator!” and “Death to the Islamic Republic!”

The nationwide protests started in Tehran's Grand Bazaar against the failing economic policies in late December, which spread to universities and other cities.

Others praised Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi, whose father fled Iran just before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, shouting: "This is the last battle! Pahlavi will return!"

Iran’s 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei took to state television, claiming protestors were “ruining their own streets to make the president of another country happy,” in reference to Donald Trump.

Read More: Iran shuts down internet amid mass protests against regime and calls for monarchy to return

Read More: Iran’s uprising matters far beyond its borders