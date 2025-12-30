Chants calling for “freedom” and “death to the dictator” have been heard bellowing out across Tehran after the Iranian currency plunged to a record low.

Protests have erupted across Iran. Picture: AP

By Jacob Paul

Protests have erupted across Iran as anger grows at the Islamic regime and the country’s surging cost of living.

Chants calling for “freedom” and “death to the dictator” were heard bellowing out across the capital Tehran as students, shopkeepers and bazaar merchants took to the streets for a third day running. Police deployed tear gas as they clashed with protesters and dispersed crowds. Shops in the city's main streets and central bazaars have been shuttered off, with roads closed. Footage shows crowds shouting "rest in peace Reza Shah" as they marched - a reference to the royal leader toppled in the 1979 Islamic revolution. The current theocratic establishment has ruled the country ever since, but backlash against the regime, led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has grown amid Iran's plunging currency and economic crisis. Crowds have also been heard chatning “this is the final battle, Pahlavi will return” — a reference to the exiled son of Iran’s last shah, Reza Pahlavi. Read more: Trump and Netanyahu meet for crucial talks on Iran and Gaza Read more: Son pleads for UK action as mother set to spend Christmas in 'dirty, rat-infested' Iranian prison with partner

A teenager from Iran sent me these videos with this message:

“I was terrified while filming them. Please share them and show the world that we, the people of Iran, do not want this regime.”



Mr Pahlavi, who lives in the US in exile, wrote on X: "I am with you. Victory is ours because our cause is just and because we are united." "As long as this regime remains in power, the country's economic situation will continue to deteriorate.” Meanwhile, hundreds of students have held protests at least four universities, according to the Fars News Agency. Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in plain clothes reportedly trapped students at one of the universities and attacked them, but the number of injuries is unknown. Protests first broke out on Sunday afternoon after mobile phone and electronics shopkeepers in Tehran shut their stores after the rial, Iran’s currency, plunged to a record low against the dollar. State media outlets have insisted that shopkeepers are only marching for economic reasons and are not rallying against the theocratic establishment.

Iran was reportedly high on the agenda when President Trump met with Israeli PM Netanyahu . Picture: Getty