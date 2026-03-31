The Islamic Republic is hoping to attract military volunteers as young as 12 to become "homeland defending combatants"

Young armed members of the Basij paramilitary force under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The Iranian regime has been accused of using children as cannon fodder in the Middle East in an astonishing violation of children’s rights.

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The Islamic Republic is reportedly running a recruitment drive to attract military volunteers as young as 12 to become “homeland defending combatants”. The death of an 11-year-old Iranian boy allegedly killed in an air strike on March 11 while manning a security checkpoint alongside his father in Tehran has thrust the new initiative into the spotlight. Alireza Jafari's mother Sadaf Monfared told Hamshahri, a municipality-run newspaper, that the father and son were assisting the Basij volunteer militia patrols and checkpoints to "maintain the security of Tehran and its people". Hengaw, a Kurdish human rights group, said Alireza's mother had been told by the father that there was a lack of servicemen at the checkpoint, so he brought the child with him as he needed to be "ready for the days ahead". "Mum, either we win this war, or we become martyrs. God willing, we will win, but I would like to become a martyr," she reportedly quoted her son as saying. Read more: Moment 2000lb bunker buster bombs rip through Iranian ammunition depot Read more: 'Go get your own oil' Trump tells Starmer as Secretary of War taunts 'big, bad Royal Navy' amid Hormuz shutdown

A advert for the "registration of warriors, defenders of the homeland" calls for children to sign up. Picture: IRGC

Eyewitnesses on the ground in Iran have reported seeing children in security roles amid the deadly war waged by the US and Israel. Golnaz, a witness in her 20s from east Tehran, said she saw teenagers volunteering for Basiji forces when she left her home following an air strike on 9 March. Sara, also in her 20s from west Tehran, told the publication she saw a teenager at a checkpoint on March 25. According to Human Rights Watch, an advertising poster for the recruitment drive features two children, a boy and a girl, alongside two adults, including a man in a military uniform. The Basij is a volunteer militia with an estimated one million members controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Rahim Nadali, an IRGC official, said in an interview with Iran’s Defa Press News Agency that they are recruiting civilians to provide a range of services, including security activities such as staffing checkpoints, operational and intelligence patrols and vehicle convoys. He said: “[In relation to] intelligence and operational patrols, teenagers and the youth repeatedly have come and said that they want to take part in them. “For the Basij checkpoints that you see across cities now, we have had many young people and teenagers demanding to be present in them. Given the ages that were making demands, we have set the [minimum] age at 12. Meaning now there are kids of 12 and 13 who want to be present in this space.” The military recruitment and use of children under the age of 15 in conflict is a war crime. Bill Van Esveld, associate children’s rights director at Human Rights Watch, said: “There is no excuse for a military recruitment drive that targets children to sign up, much less 12-year-olds. “What this boils down to is that Iranian authorities are apparently willing to risk children’s lives for some extra manpower.”