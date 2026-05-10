Iran has responded to an American proposal to end the war as peace talks continue - but further details are yet to emerge.

Both sides reportedly want to stop hostilities and allow traffic through the strait of Hormuz - while they negotiate a peace deal.

Iran’s response, sent to mediator Pakistan, focused on ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, and on the safety of shipping through the strait, Iranian state TV said, without indicating how or when the vital waterway might reopen.

It followed a US proposal to end fighting before starting talks on more contentious issues, including Iran's nuclear program.

There was no immediate U.S. comment on the Iranian response.

After some 48 hours of relative calm following sporadic clashes last week, hostile drones were detected over several Gulf countries on Sunday, underlining the threat still facing the region despite a month-old ceasefire.

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