The threat comes just a day after the US struck several Iranian tankers in the Gulf

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has threatened "a faster, heavier and more painful response,” in a speech published on his Telegram channel. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The US should understand that attacks against Iran will recieve a "faster, heavier and more painful response" going forward, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on Sunday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Qalibar's comments, published on social media channel Telegram, came just a day after the US struck several Iranian tankers in the Gulf, with the speaker adding that America should understand that the rules of the game have changed "before it is too late". "From now on, any attack against Iran’s interests and security will receive a faster, heavier and more painful response,” he said. Iran has promised it will step up efforts to tackle problems created by the US sanctions that are continuing to cripple its economy, as the conflict hits the six-month mark. Tehran has shown it still retains the capability to attack American interests in the region, and to shut down oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil supplies flowed prior to the conflict. Read more: Security guarantees and 'a dignified character of post-war peace' are needed, says Zelenskyy as US envoys Witkoff and Kushner arrive in Kyiv Read more: Senior Reform figures condemn ‘stop the boats’ balaclava protest in Dover

US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers on Saturday, US Central Command said, including one off the coast of Kharg Island, near Iran's key oil export hub. Picture: US Central Command

Iran is the third-largest producer in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and exported 90% of their crude via the Kharg Island export hub before the war - although flows have been disrupted since a US blockade of Iranian oil exports began in mid-April. On August 31, Trump issued a one-line social media post accompanied by an AI-generated video depicting Kharg Island being "blown to smithereens". Iranian authorities vowed a strong retaliation should Kharg be attacked. In an interview on state TV on Sunday, Iran's Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad said the island had been hit around 550 times in previous months but continued to operate. In response to the conflict, Tehran has also imposed a blockade on the Strait of Hormuz which has pushed up fuel prices globally, causing issues for Trump ahead of the midterm elections in November.

A view of oil facilities on the Kharg island on the Persian Gulf about 1,250 km (776 miles) south of Tehran, pictured back in 2016. Picture: Alamy

There are also problems emerging inside Iran, as the impact of the conflict on the Iranian economy is understood to be increasingly difficult to withstand, according to Iranian sources. Iran's Economy Minister Ali Madanizadeh said that Tehran planned to respond to US economic pressure with reforms, and rejected the idea that sanctions would cause it to change course. "They think that by pressuring the economy of a country they can change the decisions of its people," he said. "I have to clarify one point: the responsibility of reforming Iran’s economy is with its government and people, not with the U.S. Treasury."

Commercial vessels lie anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, as the conflict continues to cause issues for shipping. Picture: Alamy