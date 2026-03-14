The US struck Kharg Island on Friday, which handles 90 per cent of the Iran regime's fuel exports.

The US hit military targets in Kharg Island, Iran. Picture: Reuters

By Jacob Paul

Iran’s armed forces have warned they will destroy US-linked oil infrastructure if its own energy facilities are hit in a chilling response to US strikes on Kharg Island on Friday.

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Donald Trump said last night the US military carried out "one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East" following a strike on the Kharg Island. The island is around 16 miles off the mainland in the northern Persian Gulf and handles 90 per cent of the Islamic regime's fuel exports. In response, Iran said any attack on its energy infrastructure will result in retaliatory strikes on regional facilities owned by oil companies with US shares or that cooperate with America, according to Iranian state media. The report cited Tehran’s Khatam al-Anbiya military command headquarters. Iranian media also reports that no damage came from the strikes, after Trump claimed the US attacks “obliterated” military targets on the island. However, the US president confirmed the military chose not to target oil infrastructure. Read more: Rachel Reeves drawing up plans to help with energy costs as Iran war continues Read more: 'Attacks are out of desperation' Iranian official taunts Trump - as US prepares to hit Iran with ‘heaviest’ strikes yet

President Trump said strikes 'totally obliterated' targets in Kharg Island. Picture: Getty

He wrote on Truth Social on Friday: "Moments ago, at my direction, the United States Central Command executed one of the most powerful bombing raids in the History of the Middle East, and totally obliterated every MILITARY target in Iran’s crown jewel, Kharg Island. "Our Weapons are the most powerful and sophisticated that the World has ever known but, for reasons of decency, I have chosen NOT to wipe out the Oil Infrastructure on the Island. "However, should Iran, or anyone else, do anything to interfere with the Free and Safe Passage of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz, I will immediately reconsider this decision.” Iran has put the key shipping route in a stranglehold since the war began, causing global oil and gas prices to soar to record levels.

Smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. Picture: Getty