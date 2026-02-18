Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf, sent by Donald Trump to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal.

On Monday the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched cruise missiles in the Strait of Hormuz as part of a maritime drill. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Iran has shut down the Strait of Hormuz for the first time since the late 1980s amid the increased US military presence in the Arabian Sea.

Tensions between the two countries have continued to mount this week as Donald Trump ramps up America's military forces in the Persian Gulf to pressure the Islamic Republic into a new nuclear deal. In response, Iranian news agencies reported that Iran's Islamic rulers temporarily closed parts of the strait to allow the Revolutionary Guard to carry out military drills. Read more: Italy's iconic 'Lovers' Arch' collapses into the sea on Valentine's Day Read more: Trump to be 'indirectly' involved in negotiations between Iran and US

The Strait of Hormuz, about 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Picture: Getty

The live-fire naval exercises, which were broadcast on state television, took place in waters close to the US fleet. It was the first time the vital waterway, through which 20 per cent of the world's oil passes, has been closed since the 1980s Iran-Iraq war. Tehran may have used this unusual move to signal the potential impact on the world economy of a US attack on Iran, as oil prices have historically skyrocketed when the Strait's passage is impacted and fuel is unable to get through. The impact of Tuesday's closure is not yet known. The US military's Central Command did not immediately comment on the closure or Iran's live fire drills. The Strait of Hormuz, about 21 miles wide at its narrowest point, connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman. Iran, the United Arab Emirates, and Oman have their territorial waters in the strait. It is viewed as an international waterway through which ships can travel to the rest of the world and is a regular route for supertankers carrying oil and gas from Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Iran. The vast majority of it goes to markets in Asia, such as Iran's only current oil customer, China. Most of the materials transported through the strait have "no alternative means of exiting the region", the US Energy Information Administration says.

Ali Khamenei was unnerved by the rapid build-up of American military forces in the Persian Gulf,. Picture: Getty

Global energy prices have spiked in the past when the route has been threatened, including during the Israel-Iran war in June. Iran also held a live-fire military drill in the strait in early February, after the US threatened to launch strikes amid the Islamic rulers' brutal crackdown on the nationwide anti-government protests in January. Tensions rose further after a US Navy fighter jet shot down an Iranian drone that was approaching the Pentagon's flagship aircraft carrier the USS Abraham Lincoln in the Arabian Sea. On Tuesday, Iran’s supreme leader threatened to sink US ships to the “bottom of the sea”, after the second round of nuclear talks between the two countries concluded in Geneva. “They constantly say we have sent an aircraft carrier towards Iran,” Ali Khamenei said. He added: "It seems that the president of the United States keeps saying that their army is the strongest army in the world. "The strongest army in the world may sometimes receive such a slap that it cannot get back up." His words came after Iran's foreign minister met with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Geneva for a fresh round of nuclear negotiations. After the talks, Mr Araghchi said both parties had reached a set of “guiding principles” that would frame future negotiations. He added that Tehran and Washington have reached an "understanding" of an agreement during “very serious discussions”, but issues still remain to be resolved.

Mr Trump said on Monday he would be "indirectly" involved in the discussions and believed Iran would not threaten any potential deal.