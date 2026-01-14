The President's claims came as experts warned US military intervention in Iran's deadly protests is increasingly likely

Donald Trump claims he has it on "good authority" that the killing in Iran has "stopped" and the regime has axed plans to execute protesters. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump claims he has it on "good authority" that the killing in Iran has "stopped" and the regime has axed plans to execute protesters.

The President's claims came as experts warned US military intervention in Iran's deadly protests is increasingly likely following Mr Trump's vow for "very strong actions" if hangings are completed in Tehran. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: "We have been notified pretty strongly — but we'll find out what that all means… We've been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it's stopped." He added: "And there's no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions -- so I've been told that on good authority." Erfan Soltani, 26, was the first person sentenced to death after taking part in the anti-Government protests, which have seen over 2,000 people killed. He was due to be hanged on Wednesday, but a family member has confirmed that it will not go ahead today.

President Donald Trump vowed a very strong repsonse if the regime hangs protesters. ,. Picture: Alamy