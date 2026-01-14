Iran killing 'has stopped', Trump claims as US pulls troops from bases amid of threat of air strikes
The President's claims came as experts warned US military intervention in Iran's deadly protests is increasingly likely
Donald Trump claims he has it on "good authority" that the killing in Iran has "stopped" and the regime has axed plans to execute protesters.
Listen to this article
The President's claims came as experts warned US military intervention in Iran's deadly protests is increasingly likely following Mr Trump's vow for "very strong actions" if hangings are completed in Tehran.
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Mr Trump said: “We have been notified pretty strongly — but we’ll find out what that all means… We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it’s stopped.”
He added: “And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions -- so I’ve been told that on good authority.”
Erfan Soltani, 26, was the first person sentenced to death after taking part in the anti-Government protests, which have seen over 2,000 people killed.
He was due to be hanged on Wednesday, but a family member has confirmed that it will not go ahead today.
Read more: Iran LIVE: UK follows US in withdrawing troops from Qatar airbase as Trump poised to intervene in Iran 'within hours'
Read more: Iranian protester, 26, 'will not be hanged on Wednesday' but family admit he faces execution at any time
However, they added that he could still face execution at any time, the relative said.
Overnight on Wednesday, Mr Soltani's relatives begged for help from the US and camped outside Ghezel Hesar prison where he is being detained.
Echoing Trump's, Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi has said that authorities are now back in full control of the country.
He added that "after three days of terrorist operations, there is a calm".
Iran's top judge has hinted at fast trials and executions for people detained in nationwide protests against the regime, as activists said the death toll had risen to 2,572.
Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei made the comments in a video shared by Iranian state TV, despite a warning from US President Donald Trump that he will "take very strong action" if executions take place.
The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency said the number of dead had climbed to at least 2,571 early on Wednesday.
The figure dwarfs the toll from any other round of protest or unrest in Iran in decades and recalls the chaos surrounding the country's 1979 Islamic Revolution.
After Mr Trump was informed on the number of deaths, he warned Tehran that he was terminating any negotiations and would "act accordingly".
Later on Wednesday, Mr Trump pulled hundreds of personnel out of a key US military base in Qatar in what officials have called a "precautionary measure", with the UK following.
US personnel at the base were previously advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, an American official said.