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Container ship sinks in Strait of Hormuz after hitting naval mine and catching fire, Iranian state media says
| Updated: 43m ago
Iran's revolutionary guards say a container ship has sunk in the south of the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine and catching fire, according to state media.
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The ship carrying more than 2,500 containers had attempted to transit what the Guards described as an unauthorised and dangerous route, the statement said, warning local vessels and fishermen to take care, Reuters reported.
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