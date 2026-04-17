Strait of Hormuz/Iran-Oman April 7, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

Donald Trump welcomed Iran's foreign minister's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz would be "completely open" for the "remaining period of ceasefire".

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After effectively closing the world's busiest oil shipping channel for weeks in response to the US-Israeli attack, Seyed Abbas Aragchi said the passage would now be open for "all commercial vessels". Writing on X, the Iranian official said: "In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran." Read more: Israel and Lebanon enter into ceasefire, as Trump asks Hezbollah to 'act nicely' Read more: Israel accused of 'a number of violations' hours after ceasefire takes effect

In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of ceasefire, on the coordinated route as already announced by Ports and Maritime Organisation of the Islamic Rep. of Iran. — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) April 17, 2026

On Monday, US President Donald Trump said the US it would begin a naval blockade of the Strait. Upon hearing the news about the strait being reopened, President Trump posted on Truth Social: "IRAN HAS JUST ANNOUNCED THAT THE STRAIT OF IRAN IS FULLY OPEN AND READY FOR FULL PASSAGE. THANK YOU!" The Strait's closure had caused global energy prices to soar, but the price of crude oil fell sharply after Mr Aragchi's announcement. The cost of a barrel of Brent crude fell to below $90 a barrel, having been above $98 earlier in the day. NYMEX light sweet crude, the US benchmark, also dropped significantly. The route will now remain open for the reminder of the Iran-US ceasefire, which is set to expire on April 22. A 10-day truce truce between Israel and Lebanon was announced yesterday. It is unclear which ceasefire Aragchi was referring to in his post about reopening the strait. Iran has previously declared the Strait is open to nations that liaise with its military, selectively preventing vessels from passing through the narrow waterway and spiking oil prices in the process. Mr Trump added that the US blockade would stay in place until its negotiations with Iran were "100% complete".