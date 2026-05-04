The US has denied Iranian claims that it hit an American warship with two missiles.

Iranian state-affiliated media is reporting that a US warship has turned around after it tried to enter the contested Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning.

The Fars news agency adds that two missiles hit the warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iranian warnings.

Iran's Navy has also told local media that it prevented the entry of US warships into the Strait.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied that any US navy ships have been struck.

A top Iranian military official said earlier in the day that "any foreign military force" will be attacked if they try to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.

Major General Ali Abdollahi, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, added that Iran will protect the strait "with full strength".

He said: "We maintain and powerfully manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with full strength and announce to all commercial ships and oil tankers to refrain from any transit without coordination with the armed forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz so that their security is not endangered."

Iran's foreign ministry reiterated this sentiment, saying it is ready to "respond to US threats" in the region.

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