US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz
A top Iranian military official has said that "any foreign military force" will be attacked if they try to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz
The US has denied Iranian claims that it hit an American warship with two missiles.
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Iranian state-affiliated media is reporting that a US warship has turned around after it tried to enter the contested Strait of Hormuz on Monday morning.
The Fars news agency adds that two missiles hit the warship near Jask Island after it ignored Iranian warnings.
Iran's Navy has also told local media that it prevented the entry of US warships into the Strait.
US Central Command (CENTCOM) has denied that any US navy ships have been struck.
A top Iranian military official said earlier in the day that "any foreign military force" will be attacked if they try to approach or enter the Strait of Hormuz.
Major General Ali Abdollahi, the commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, added that Iran will protect the strait "with full strength".
He said: "We maintain and powerfully manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with full strength and announce to all commercial ships and oil tankers to refrain from any transit without coordination with the armed forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz so that their security is not endangered."
Iran's foreign ministry reiterated this sentiment, saying it is ready to "respond to US threats" in the region.
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Spokesperson Esmail Baghaie told state-run media that Iran remains the strait's "guardian and protector".
He added: "Ships and shipping companies well know that ensuring their security requires coordination with the competent authorities of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
The UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre warned on Monday morning that ships attempting to travel through the strait face "critical" security threats, due to "ongoing regional military operations".
It added that vessels should be aware of "the proximity and dangers of any reported mines or threats along intended transit routes".
"Transit via or in close proximity to the Traffic Separation Scheme should be considered extremely hazardous due the presence of mines that have not been fully surveyed and mitigated."
The latest developments come as Donald Trump announced that 'Project Freedom' will begin on Monday morning "Middle East time," wherein the US will escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz.
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has said that it believes about 20,000 seafarers have been stranded on 2,000 vessels since the Iran war broke out.
CENTCOM issued a statement on Sunday evening to say that it will support Project Freedom with guided-missile destroyers, over 100 land and sea-based aircraft, multi-domain unmanned platforms, and 15,000 service members.
“Our support for this defensive mission is essential to regional security and the global economy as we also maintain the naval blockade,” said Adm. Brad Cooper, CENTCOM commander.