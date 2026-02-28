Demonstrations took place in London on Saturday to protest strikes on Iran

Protest Against The Bombing Of Iran By Israel and USA. Picture: Getty

By PA Staff

An Iranian woman who joined a demonstration in central London on Saturday afternoon does not know whether her nephew, who imprisoned in Iran, is dead or alive, and said attacks on Iran were the “only choice” leaders had.

Just hours after the US and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran, people gathered in Westminster to call for regime change in the country. The group gathered outside Downing Street, where many held placards displaying photographs of Iran’s exiled crown prince, Reza Pahlavi, before marching through Whitehall. The demonstration had been organised before US and Israeli forces carried out a series of strikes on Tehran and other cities on Saturday morning, claiming they were conducting a “pre-emptive” action and calling for Iranians to overthrow the regime. Read more: US-Israeli operation targeting Iran a 'breach of international law,' says Dame Emily Thornberry urging Starmer to 'call out' violation Read more: Trump 'confused about why Iran hasn't capitulated' over US military build-up, envoy Steve Witkoff says

At the rally, organisers led call-and-response chants of: “What do we want?… Regime change”; and: “Who do we want?… Reza Pahlavi”. Many waved an Iranian flag, and several held signs proclaiming Pahlavi to be the rightful leader of the country, one of which read: “This is the final battle, Pahlavi will return.” Iranian national Maryam Mashali, 41, said she decided to join the protest for her country, its freedom and its people. Ms Mashali escaped Iran and sought asylum in Turkey, where she lived for eight years before coming to the UK, where she has lived for 10 months.

Protest Against The Bombing Of Iran By Israel and USA. Picture: Getty

Her parents, sister and many of her friends still live in Iran and her nephew is one of the country’s many dissidents to have been arrested and jailed. “My sister’s son is in jail. (He has spent) three weeks in jail, and I don’t have any news of him. We don’t know what’s happening for him in jail. I’m sorry to say that we don’t even know if he is alive or not,” Ms Mashali said. “It’s very hard for us… I really worry about them,” she said of her family who remain in Iran. When asked how she felt about the attacks on Iran that morning, Ms Mashali said: “We are, all of us, very happy. Unfortunately, I am saying this, but we don’t have any choice. No choice. We really needed military help.”

She said she hopes Iran can be made “better” again so that “the young people, and all the people in Iran, have the freedom that they deserve”. Ms Mashali believes Iran faces many difficulties, and said she feels sure things will change if the regime is overthrown. A Swiss national, who gave his name as Nick, said he had been inspired to join the protest because “the regime is near collapse”. He said: “I used to work with an Iranian journalist, and working with them and seeing the atrocities this regime has created for many years… I left that job ages ago, but the cause still matters to me.” “This is the time to protest. The regime is near collapse… There’s a chance to take out this government,” he added. Asked about the US and Israeli strikes, Nick said: “Violence is never the answer, but in (this) case, this is the only way to deal with that regime – people collaborating, the attacks.“ This is the only language they understand. The time for negotiation is over with these people.”

British PM Keir Starmer Delivers Statement After U.S. And Israel Attack Iran. Picture: Getty