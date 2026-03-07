It comes after a night of heavy bombing in Iran from US and Israeli forces

Iran has suspended strikes on neighbouring countries after a night of heavy bombing by the US. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Iran’s temporary leadership has said it will end strikes on neighbouring countries unless they attack first after a night of heavy bombing by US and Israeli forces.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

President Masoud Pezeshkian ​announced on Saturday morning that Tehran’s temporary leadership ​council had ​approved the suspension ⁠of attacks ​unless a strike on Iran came ​from those ​countries first. It is currently unknown if Pezeshkian actually has any control of Iran's military as of this morning. It comes after the US and Israel launched what may be the heaviest bombardment of the week-long war so far on Friday night, with images from Tehran showing the city’s airport up in flames. As the Middle East war enters its eighth day, an American bomber landed in Britain amid US warnings of a "surge" in strikes on Iran. Read more: Iran war LIVE: Tehran to suspend attacks on neighbouring countries but brands Trump's 'unconditional surrender' demand a 'dream' Read more: US stealth bombers touch down in Britain as Trump's 'big' attack on Iran looms

The 146ft B-1 Lancer arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening after Sir Keir Starmer granted permission for "defensive" US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases. A second Government charter flight carrying British citizens from Oman landed at Gatwick Airport at 12.30am on Saturday as efforts to help people trapped in the war zone continue. The Titan Airways flight departed from Muscat International Airport at 5.30pm before a short layover in Cairo, Egypt. The latest arrivals join around 6,500 Britons who have returned from the United Arab Emirates since widespread conflict began in the region. On Saturday morning, Emirates announced it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai after a reported attack. About 30 minutes later, the airline said flights would resume, with passengers who have confirmed bookings for flights that afternoon told they may go to the airport.

⭕️Over 80 IAF fighter jets struck key Iranian regime military infrastructure in Tehran and central Iran.



Targets included:

• IRGC Imam Hossein military university—used for IRGC officer training and assembly compound

• Ballistic missile storage facilities

• Underground… pic.twitter.com/n9oz3mjxF1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 7, 2026

Questions linger over the UK's future role in the conflict, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggesting RAF jets could legally strike Iranian missile sites being used to attack British interests in the Middle East. In a call with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, the Prime Minister said the UK stands ready to help defend the country should it be needed. It comes after Britain was criticised by allies over its response to the crisis, particularly over the defence of Cyprus, where a UK base was struck by a drone earlier this week. Air defence destroyer HMS Dragon is not expected to sail to the eastern Mediterranean until next week while France and Greece have already deployed military assets to defend the island.

Smoke and fire rise from the site of airstrikes at Mehrabad International Airport in Tehran. Picture: Getty

Israel has confirmed that at least 80 fighter jets were involved in overnight strikes on Tehran. A military university, ballistic missile storage and missile launch sites were targeted, the IDF claims. Explosions have been heard across central Iran as the death toll from US-Israeli strikes nears 1,300. Trump warned earlier this week that the massive attack wave was coming, telling reporters: "We haven't even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened." On Thursday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the "dramatic" increase in strikes will be helped by the use of RAF bases after a U-turn from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. "When we say more to come, it's more fighter squadrons, it's more capabilities, it's more defensive capabilities, and it's more bomber pulses more frequently," Mr Hegseth said.