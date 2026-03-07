Iran vows to end strikes on neighbours but warns it will 'never surrender' to the US after wave of overnight bombing
It comes after a night of heavy bombing in Iran from US and Israeli forces
Iran’s temporary leadership has said it will end strikes on neighbouring countries unless they attack first after a night of heavy bombing by US and Israeli forces.
Listen to this article
President Masoud Pezeshkian announced on Saturday morning that Tehran’s temporary leadership council had approved the suspension of attacks unless a strike on Iran came from those countries first.
It is currently unknown if Pezeshkian actually has any control of Iran's military as of this morning.
It comes after the US and Israel launched what may be the heaviest bombardment of the week-long war so far on Friday night, with images from Tehran showing the city’s airport up in flames.
As the Middle East war enters its eighth day, an American bomber landed in Britain amid US warnings of a "surge" in strikes on Iran.
Read more: Iran war LIVE: Tehran to suspend attacks on neighbouring countries but brands Trump's 'unconditional surrender' demand a 'dream'
Read more: US stealth bombers touch down in Britain as Trump's 'big' attack on Iran looms
The 146ft B-1 Lancer arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening after Sir Keir Starmer granted permission for "defensive" US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases.
A second Government charter flight carrying British citizens from Oman landed at Gatwick Airport at 12.30am on Saturday as efforts to help people trapped in the war zone continue.
The Titan Airways flight departed from Muscat International Airport at 5.30pm before a short layover in Cairo, Egypt.
The latest arrivals join around 6,500 Britons who have returned from the United Arab Emirates since widespread conflict began in the region.
On Saturday morning, Emirates announced it was suspending all flights to and from Dubai after a reported attack.
About 30 minutes later, the airline said flights would resume, with passengers who have confirmed bookings for flights that afternoon told they may go to the airport.
⭕️Over 80 IAF fighter jets struck key Iranian regime military infrastructure in Tehran and central Iran.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 7, 2026
Targets included:
• IRGC Imam Hossein military university—used for IRGC officer training and assembly compound
• Ballistic missile storage facilities
• Underground… pic.twitter.com/n9oz3mjxF1
Questions linger over the UK's future role in the conflict, with Foreign Secretary David Lammy suggesting RAF jets could legally strike Iranian missile sites being used to attack British interests in the Middle East.
In a call with Saudi Arabia's de facto leader Mohammed bin Salman on Friday, the Prime Minister said the UK stands ready to help defend the country should it be needed.
It comes after Britain was criticised by allies over its response to the crisis, particularly over the defence of Cyprus, where a UK base was struck by a drone earlier this week.
Air defence destroyer HMS Dragon is not expected to sail to the eastern Mediterranean until next week while France and Greece have already deployed military assets to defend the island.
Israel has confirmed that at least 80 fighter jets were involved in overnight strikes on Tehran.
A military university, ballistic missile storage and missile launch sites were targeted, the IDF claims.
Explosions have been heard across central Iran as the death toll from US-Israeli strikes nears 1,300.
Trump warned earlier this week that the massive attack wave was coming, telling reporters: "We haven't even started hitting them hard. The big wave has not even happened."
On Thursday, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the "dramatic" increase in strikes will be helped by the use of RAF bases after a U-turn from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
"When we say more to come, it's more fighter squadrons, it's more capabilities, it's more defensive capabilities, and it's more bomber pulses more frequently," Mr Hegseth said.
Experts now believe that Trump could authorise the dropping of the 10-tonne 'Mother of All Bombs" on Iran.
Trump was the first US President under whom the MOAB was used when the US military dropped the massive ordinance on Afghanistan to kill 94 ISIS fighters in 2019.
The MOAB can create a crater of up to 100 feet, and has been sparingly used by Americans due to fears it could inadvertently harm civilians.
The US President announced on his social media platform Truth Social that there "will be no deal with Iran" on Friday.
He added: "After that, and the selection of a GREAT & ACCEPTABLE Leader(s), we, and many of our wonderful and very brave allies and partners, will work tirelessly to bring Iran back from the brink of destruction, making it economically bigger, better, and stronger than ever before."
Since the US and Israel launched the war on Saturday and killed Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran has unleashed thousands of drones and ballistic missiles targeting Israel, the UK and American military bases and embassies in the region, and energy facilities across the Persian Gulf.