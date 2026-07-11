Iran’s new Supreme Leader has vowed revenge for the killing of his father - warning it will not just be carried out by Tehran, but by “free people around the world”.

In his first public statement since funeral ceremonies began a week ago for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said vengeance was “the demand of the nation” and “must certainly” happen.

Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on 28 February at the start of the war.

In a statement broadcast on state television, Mojtaba said: “We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers.”

He added: “Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission.”

Read more: Trump threatens to 'completely decimate and destroy' Iran if it makes an attempt on his life

Read more: Trump agrees to talks with Iran after latest strikes but says ceasefire ‘over’