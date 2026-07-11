Iran's supreme leader vows to avenge father's death as Trump threatens to 'decimate' regime over any assassination attempt
Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since being appointed Supreme Leader on 8 March
Iran’s new Supreme Leader has vowed revenge for the killing of his father - warning it will not just be carried out by Tehran, but by “free people around the world”.
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In his first public statement since funeral ceremonies began a week ago for former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said vengeance was “the demand of the nation” and “must certainly” happen.
Ali Khamenei was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike on 28 February at the start of the war.
In a statement broadcast on state television, Mojtaba said: “We pledge to avenge the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two wars from the criminal and disgraced killers.”
He added: “Whether we are there or not, this will be accomplished, and soon every free person around the world will fulfil a part of this divine mission.”
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Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen in public since being appointed Supreme Leader on 8 March.
Senior sources say he suffered facial disfigurement and other injuries in the strike.
His continued disappearance from public view, with no photo, video or audio released since the attack, has deepened uncertainty inside Iran, with some demanding the country’s new leader be seen, even if injured.
The latest threat comes as fresh exchanges between US and Iranian forces have cast doubt over a truce between Washington and Tehran aimed at ending the four-month war.
Iran says the deal could bring major economic benefits. But despite the latest flare-up, Donald Trump said on Friday that while the ceasefire was "over", talks between the two sides would continue.
Mojtaba Khamenei took power with the backing of the powerful Revolutionary Guards.
His father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ruled Iran for 37 years and was buried at the country’s holiest shrine, according to state media, after huge crowds gathered for his funeral.