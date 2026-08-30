Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has urged Gulf leaders to identify their "real enemy", understand its plans and confront it - in his first statement in months.

The written message, marking the birthday of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad’s birthday was published on Khamenei’s Telegram account

It comes six months after the elusive leader was last seen in public after being injured in US/Israeli airstrikes that started the war and killed his father.

In the statement, he said: “They strive to turn various racial, cultural, social, economic, political, and geographical differences into pretexts for creating discord among Muslim people in Iran and in any other Islamic country,” read the leader’s statement.

“From this perspective, they observe the fragmentation of the Islamic Ummah and the weakening of its forces, waiting for the opportune moment to impose their dominance over them.”

He urged against any action that could divide Muslims.

“Would the Palestinian nation be so defenceless, subjected to the oppression and crimes of the occupiers, if Muslims were united, clenching their fists with strength?” said Khamenei.