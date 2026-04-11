Iran’s new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is recovering from severe facial and leg injuries following the airstrike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei, sources say.

Since taking over as supreme leader, the 56-year-old has not appeared in public and has been heard from only through written statements.

Ali Khamenei was killed in an airstrike on the supreme leader’s compound in Tehran at the start of the war. Since then, speculation has continued over whether Mojtaba Khamenei survived the attack or was seriously injured.

Reuters reports that three people close to his inner circle said he is recovering from severe injuries to his face and one or both legs.

This comes as Vice President JD Vance touched down in Islamabad, Pakistan on Saturday morning where US delegates will come face-to-face with members of the Iranian regime as the two-week ceasefire agreement hangs in the balance.

Last night, the US President said the only reason Iranians “are alive today” is to negotiate ahead of the Pakistan talks.

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