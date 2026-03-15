Reports suggest the Russian President had offered help to have Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei flown to Moscow

Mojtaba was named new Supreme Leader following the death his father Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Iran's new Supreme Leader has reportedly undergone leg surgery in Moscow after Vladimir Putin offered to help, according to reports.

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Multiple differing accounts have circulated this week about Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei's condition after he was allegedly injured in the first wave of airstrikes last month. The new leader released a written statement earlier this week, but has not been seen since his appointment, after replacing his father Ali Khamenei who was killed in the conflict. According to Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida, the new leader was flown out of Iran on a private Russian military aircraft to undergo a secret operation in Moscow. Read more: Police say 12 arrests made on Al Quds Day and investigation launched into 'death to IDF' chants Read more: Starmer could send drones to Middle East in bid to smash Iran oil blockade after Trump asks for help in Hormuz

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also spelled Araqchi, previously claimed there was "no problem" with the new leader. Picture: Alamy

The publication alleges the surgery, which took place inside one of Putin's palaces, was "successful." Al-Jarida said its information came from a "high-ranking source close to the new Iranian Supreme Leader." Donald Trump said on Saturday he wasn't sure if Mr Khamenei was alive. US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth also remarked in the week that the Iran leader had been left "disfigured" following reports which emerged claiming he was "in a coma and had lost a leg." But amid the ongoing speculation, Iran's foreign minister Abbas Araghchi claimed Mr Khamenei is "in full health and is fully managing the situation." Speaking to American site MS Now on Saturday, he said: "There is no problem with the new Supreme Leader. He sent his message and he will perform his duties.