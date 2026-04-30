Iran's supreme leader has threatened to leave foreigners at the “bottom of the waters" in a fresh warning to the US amid the Middle East war.

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since his father was killed in a US-Israeli airstrike, issued the chilling threat in a written statement on Thursday.

In the statement, he said the only place for Americans occupying the Persian Gulf "is at the bottom of its waters", according to state TV.

He added that his regime’s "new management" of the Strait of Hormuz would "bring calm and progress" and economic benefits to the world.

“Foreigners who, from thousands of kilometres away, greedily sow mischief there have no place in it – except at the bottom of its waters,” he said.

The Iranian leader added that his forces will “eliminate the enemy's abuses of the waterway", adding that his country has common interest with neighbouring nations but warned "foreigners who commit evil" are not welcome.

"A new chapter for the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz is being written," he said.

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