Iran claims new Supreme Leader 'safe and sound' despite growing reports he was wounded in strikes
It comes amid reports Mojtaba Khamenei was wounded in the same airstrike which killed his father
Iran's new Supreme Leader is "alive and well" despite growing rumours he was injured in the same airstrikes which killed his father, it has been claimed.
Mojtaba Khamenei was chosen by Iran’s Assembly of Experts to take over his country's regime following the death of his father Ali Khamenei 86, who was killed on the first day of US strikes last month.
Mr Kahamenei, 56, was alleged to have been wounded in the same set of airstrikes, with Iranian state television describing him as "janbaz," meaning wounded by the enemy.
Israel’s intelligence assessment is that the junior Khamenei has been injured since the conflict began on February 28, The Telegraph reports.
Three anonymous Iranian sources also told The New York Times that he had suffered injuries. They claimed the newly-elected leader was alert and sheltering at a secure location with limited communication.
But addressing the claims on Wednesday, son of the Iranian President, Yousef Pezeshkian, insisted that Mr Khamenei was "safe and sound."
He said: "I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections.
"They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound."
Iran's state-run news agency has also described Mr Khamenei as the "wounded war veteran" Supreme Leader.
Donald Trump criticised the appointment last week after insisting he should play a part in choosing the next appointment.
He told the New York Post: "They are wasting their time. Khamenei's son is a lightweight.
"I have to be involved in the appointment, like with Delcy [Rodriguez] in Venezuela."
Israel has warned that it will continue pursuing every successor of the late Ayatollah and those involved in their appointment.
Israel Katz, Israel's country’s defence minister, has described the new leader as an "unequivocal target."