It comes amid reports Mojtaba Khamenei was wounded in the same airstrike which killed his father

Mojtaba, son of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Iran's new Supreme Leader is "alive and well" despite growing rumours he was injured in the same airstrikes which killed his father, it has been claimed.

Three anonymous Iranian sources also told The New York Times that he had suffered injuries. They claimed the newly-elected leader was alert and sheltering at a secure location with limited communication. But addressing the claims on Wednesday, son of the Iranian President, Yousef Pezeshkian, insisted that Mr Khamenei was "safe and sound." He said: "I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections. "They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound." Iran's state-run news agency has also described Mr Khamenei as the "wounded war veteran" Supreme Leader. Donald Trump criticised the appointment last week after insisting he should play a part in choosing the next appointment.

A portrait of Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei is displayed during a pro-government rally in central Tehran, Iran, Monday. Picture: Alamy