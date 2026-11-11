The men were involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the US, according to an indictment.

Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire, United Kingdom, after a major incident was declared on September 27, 2026. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Jacob Paul

Three men have been charged in the US over their alleged involvement in a string of terror plots across Europe and America.

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The Iranian agents most recently "orchestrated a terrorist plot at an air force base in the United Kingdom", the Department of Justice (DOJ) said, referring to the major incident in September near RAF Fairford. The DOJ said Iranian-Iraqi national Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Iranian national Mohsen Mohajeri, and Iraqi national Mohammad Ali al-Hassani had been charged in connection with their activities in support of two US-designated foreign terrorist organisations (FTO) – Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran-backed Iraqi militia Kataib Hezbollah. The men were charged in an eight-count indictment which was unsealed on Tuesday, the department said. The men were involved in nearly 20 attacks and attempted attacks throughout Europe and the US, according to the indictment. Read more: Second UK RAF base 'evacuated by US forces due to Iran threat' Read more: Counter-terror police given more time to question two men accused of assisting Iran amid RAF Fairford probe

A B1 bomber prepares to take off as police officers man a checkpoint near RAF Fairford air base, in Fairford. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

A statement from the DOJ said: “Al-Hassani and Mohajeri, both of whom were in Iran at the time of the RAF Fairford Terrorist Plot, allegedly relied on a network of contacts in the United Kingdom. “Al-Saadi, who was imprisoned and awaiting trial on pending terrorism charges in the Southern District of New York, attempted to coordinate with al-Hassani and Mohajeri from jail by passing coded messages through third parties. "Al-Saadi, a longtime operative of the IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah, was charged in May for working with and on behalf of the IRGC and Kata’ib Hizballah, as well as other FTOs, for his involvement in planning and promoting approximately 18 terrorist attacks in Europe; and for attempting to bomb a synagogue in New York.” The statement continued: “The European Terrorist Attacks were carried out in the name of a purportedly new terrorist group with the pseudonym Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya (HAYI), which is a front for Kata’ib Hizballah and other FTOs. “Of the 18 terrorist attacks in the spring of 2026 for which HAYI claimed responsibility in Europe, seven took place in the United Kingdom, the most of any European country.“ The attacks involved arsons, explosives, and in one instance, a near-fatal stabbing in London of two Jewish men, including a dual U.S.-British citizen.” Separately, a man is due to stand trial next year over the stabbing incident which occurred in Golders Green, north London, in April. FBI director Kash Patel said: “This eight-count indictment shows the determination of Iran to commit terrorist attacks in Europe and the U.S., including one plot that was recently prevented at RAF Fairfield, a British Royal Air Force Base where American forces were stationed.”