Trump said he does not want to extend a ceasefire with Tehran as the deadline on the two-week truce is set to expire on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump says his team is in a strong position going into Iran talks. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Donald Trump has said he is ready to renew attacks against Iran if progress is not made at eleventh-hour talks in Pakistan, with the US military “raring to go”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US president has also said does not want to extend a ceasefire with Tehran as the deadline on the two-week truce is set to expire in just hours. “I don’t want to do that. We don’t have that much time,” he said. Trump insisted the US was in a strong position and was “going to end up with a great deal” as his team of negotiators gear up to meet with Iranian counterparts in Pakistan. US vice president JD Vance is again leading the US delegation while Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has been tipped as Tehran’s chief negotiator. The timing of the second round of negotiations has not been confirmed despite two-week ceasefire's Wednesday deadline - as the world still waits for Tehran to confirm its attendance. Threatening to resume strikes if a deal is not struck with Iran soon, Trump said: “Well, I expect to be bombing because I think that’s a better attitude to go in with. Read more: Iran stalls on US peace talks as ceasefire deadline looms - but Trump insists deal is 'imminent' Read more: 'Israel never talked me into the war,' insists Trump as US team heads for talks in Islamabad

U.S. Vice President JD Vance will again leads Trump's delegation in Pakistan. Picture: Getty

“But, you know, we’re ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go,” Trump told CNBC. The president added: “What I think is that we’re going to end up with a great deal.” “I think they (Iran) have no choice. "We’ve taken out their navy, we’ve taken out their air force, we’ve taken out their leaders.” He again claimed the US and Israel's war has achieved “regime change” and said those now in charge were “much more rational”. Trump continued: “I think we’re in a very strong negotiating position to do what other presidents should have done during a 47-year period.”

A blockade still remains in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty