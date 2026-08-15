Iran remains undecided about whether to resume talks with the United States to end the ongoing war, citing disagreements over ceasefire violations and the Strait of Hormuz.

“We have not yet made a decision to restart negotiations with the United States,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in a post on Telegram on Saturday.

He added that mediators from both Qatar and Pakistan are exchanging messages, and maintain contact with Iran, “but this does not mean negotiations”.

Mr Araghchi blamed the US for the recent return to violence, after the two nations signed of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Pakistan in June.

He said a new path out of the conflict must be defined, and explained that Iran is separately working with Oman on a process to establish new routes for shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite this, he stressed that any transit of ships is contingent on a political solution being reached.

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