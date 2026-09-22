It comes as an Iranian delegation arrived in New York on Tuesday, alongside world leaders, with representatives offering renewed suggestions of a peace deal

Andy Burnham will address the UN General Assembly in New York on Tuesday after his first face-to-face talks with US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

By Danielle de Wolfe

Iran has teased an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days", as world leaders descend on New York for the UN General Assembly.

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The nation, who urged Trump to ease military pressure on the Islamic Republic in exchange for the reopening of the vital shipping lane, made the suggestions ahead of possible talks with the US. It comes as an Iranian delegation arrived in New York on Tuesday, with representatives offering renewed suggestions of a peace deal following the expiration of an initial fragile agreement last month. Iran had suggested the meeting was “a golden opportunity for the US to return to diplomacy”. The news comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's address to the General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon. Opening proceedings, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insisted "military power alone cannot secure peace," adding that "equality is not a dream - it's a decision". Read more: Burnham opens door to UK rejoining EU but insists the subject is 'for another day' Read more: Europe is preparing for war, sabotage and major disruption and we need to stop assuming it won't happen here

Prime Minister Andy Burnham (left) meets Josh Turner, founder of Stand4Socks in Central Park during his visit to the US to attend the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Picture: Alamy

Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks at the United Nations General Assembly 81st session General Debate at the UN Headquarters. Picture: Alamy

The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said today that the White House was was open to speaking with the Iran. He added: "The central issue here is Iran is run by lunatic clerics, these people can never have nuclear weapons." Earlier in the day, Trump was seen to defend the US' position following suggestions that America is in a weakened position and running low on ammunition. Posting to Truth Social, he wrote: "The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions." He went on to claim that the US had "more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using". Delegates at the annual conference, including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were spotted in New York ahead of the meeting on Tuesday. Burnham was spotted strolling through Central Park with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez earlier in the day.

In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian, third left, reviews an honour guard while leaving Mehrabad airport for New York to attend the UN General Assembly, in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

The PM is set to address attendees during the early hours of Wednesday UK time. Donald Trump's Truth Social remarks on Tuesday follow his threat to "blow the entire nation up" if Iran continues their blockade. The comment triggered a response from Iran, with the nation warning it could use new weapons and broaden the scope of the war. Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Iran is prepared for a prolonged fight, as conflict in the region begins to ramp up again.

Manhattan, United States. 21st Sep, 2026. President Donald Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani speak to the media after meeting in Manhattan on Monday. Picture: Alamy