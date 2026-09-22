Iran teases Strait of Hormuz reopening ahead of Trump and Burnham's first meeting at UN General Assembly
It comes as an Iranian delegation arrived in New York on Tuesday, alongside world leaders, with representatives offering renewed suggestions of a peace deal
Iran has teased an offer to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "within seven days", as world leaders descend on New York for the UN General Assembly.
Listen to this article
The nation, who urged Trump to ease military pressure on the Islamic Republic in exchange for the reopening of the vital shipping lane, made the suggestions ahead of possible talks with the US.
It comes as an Iranian delegation arrived in New York on Tuesday, with representatives offering renewed suggestions of a peace deal following the expiration of an initial fragile agreement last month.
Iran had suggested the meeting was “a golden opportunity for the US to return to diplomacy”.
The news comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's address to the General Assembly on Tuesday afternoon.
Opening proceedings, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres insisted "military power alone cannot secure peace," adding that "equality is not a dream - it's a decision".
Read more: Burnham opens door to UK rejoining EU but insists the subject is 'for another day'
Read more: Europe is preparing for war, sabotage and major disruption and we need to stop assuming it won't happen here
The US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, said today that the White House was was open to speaking with the Iran.
He added: "The central issue here is Iran is run by lunatic clerics, these people can never have nuclear weapons."
Earlier in the day, Trump was seen to defend the US' position following suggestions that America is in a weakened position and running low on ammunition.
Posting to Truth Social, he wrote: "The cowards and traitors would love to say the United States is low on munitions."
He went on to claim that the US had "more munitions than we could ever possibly think of using".
Delegates at the annual conference, including UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, were spotted in New York ahead of the meeting on Tuesday.
Burnham was spotted strolling through Central Park with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez earlier in the day.
The PM is set to address attendees during the early hours of Wednesday UK time.
Donald Trump's Truth Social remarks on Tuesday follow his threat to "blow the entire nation up" if Iran continues their blockade.
The comment triggered a response from Iran, with the nation warning it could use new weapons and broaden the scope of the war.
Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Iran is prepared for a prolonged fight, as conflict in the region begins to ramp up again.
On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group launched missile and drone strikes at the Saudi capital after having made sudden military gains in Yemen's reignited civil war earlier this month.
"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," he said.
It comes as the UK announced it was to send the RAF to Saudi Arabia for defensive purposes, offering the nation an RAF Voyager, described as an "air-to-air refuelling tanker", deployed from RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus.
The deployment, which will last for "a matter of weeks in the initial phase", is designed to keep Saudi Arabia's Typhoon jets "in the air longer".