Iran’s military is battered — but its campaign of terror and sabotage threatens Britain, report warns. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By EJ Ward

Britain faces a threat from Iranian-backed terrorism, sabotage and cyber attacks that cannot be defeated by bombing Tehran’s military, a new report has warned, as MI5 reveals the regime is setting its sights on military targets.

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The Henry Jackson Society report argues that damage inflicted on Iran during Operation Epic Fury has increased its reliance on armed groups, covert operatives and hackers capable of striking far beyond the Middle East. It warns that a militarily weakened Iran could become harder to deter as responsibility for attacks is spread across organisations and individuals whose links to Tehran are difficult to prove. The assessment comes after MI5 Director General Sir Ken McCallum revealed that Iran-linked operations had led to more than 50 arrests in Britain over the past year, with much of the aggression directed at Jewish communities. Speaking on Tuesday, he identified another significant development: “Iranian ambitions to come at harder targets, like military sites.

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Written by Barak M. Seener, the report warns against treating the destruction of Iranian military equipment as a reliable measure of the threat the country poses. “This has created a strategic paradox: Iran is conventionally weaker, but potentially more difficult to deter and neutralise,” it says. The main warning is that Tehran does not need to rebuild everything it has lost to continue threatening its enemies. Surviving missiles and drones can be combined with attacks by allied militias, cyber operations and covert activity overseas, allowing Iran to exert pressure without openly deploying its own forces. Read more: 'In this new world, we should expect to be tested': MI5 chief warns of 'radical' new threats to Britain's national security Read more: What happens when the power goes out? British businesses warned to prepare as MI5 sounds alarm over sabotage

For Britain, that raises questions about the protection of military bases, transport hubs and essential services, as well as communities already targeted by intimidation and violence. Sir Ken said Iran continued to use criminals to threaten opponents of the regime, Iranian media organisations and Israeli sites. He also said members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were behind a front organisation that claimed a wave of arson and sabotage incidents against Jewish communities in Britain and elsewhere in Europe, including attacks on ambulances, synagogues and businesses. The warning follows the counter-terrorism investigation into suspicious activity near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, a base used by American bombers. Seven men have been arrested during the investigation and subsequently released on bail. Police have said possible foreign state involvement is among the lines of inquiry, but the investigation remains ongoing. Counter Terrorism Policing said examinations of vehicles involved in the original incident found no improvised explosive devices, although a quantity of petrol was recovered. Senior National Coordinator Vicki Evans said investigators were examining “all possible angles, including possible foreign state involvement”. A dozen US B-1 bombers were withdrawn from Fairford after the incident, with President Donald Trump referring to threats when discussing their departure. The incident has raised fresh questions about Britain’s ability to protect the American forces operating from its bases.

The report warns that even a badly weakened Iran has plenty of ways to strike back, from funding armed groups to backing cyber attacks and sabotage overseas. It describes a network in which armed groups increasingly share expertise, personnel and capabilities with one another, reducing their dependence on direct instructions from Tehran, operating like independent cells. Disrupting one organisation or severing its communications with Iran may therefore leave others able to continue operating. The report identifies Iraqi militias and Yemen’s Houthis as increasingly important to that network as Hezbollah has been weakened. It says cooperation between the groups allows experience gained in one conflict to be transferred elsewhere, including expertise in missile, drone and maritime operations. For Western intelligence agencies, a central problem is establishing exactly how much control Iran exercises over an individual attack. Tehran can supply money, weapons, training or intelligence while leaving local actors to decide how and when to act. “An attack may involve Iranian support without being directly ordered by Tehran,” the report says. “Similarly, an Iran-aligned organisation may act according to its own local priorities while simultaneously advancing Iranian strategic interests.”