Iran threatens to assassinate officials and military personnel in ‘resorts around the world’
Iran has issued a threat to US and Israeli officials and military personnel saying they will not be safe in ‘resorts and tourist centres around the world.’
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Iranian state media issued the threat today after a series of top Iranian officials were killed in missile strikes.
Donald Trump is reportedly considering putting American boots on the ground on Iran’s Kharg Island.
He is said to be considering plans to occupy or blockade the island, which is the launch point of most of Tehran’s oil exports.
Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu has also hinted at deploying ground troops, admitting there must be a 'ground component' involved in ousting the Iranian regime.
A Kuwaiti oil refinery came under attack early on Friday from Iranian drones and sirens sounded in Israel warning of incoming fire, while explosions boomed over Tehran.
As the war that has rocked the global economy neared the end of its third week, Iran showed no signs of letting up on its attacks on the Gulf region energy structure.
Kuwait said drone strikes at its Mina Al-Ahmadi oil refinery sparked a fire and crews were working to control the blaze.
The refinery, which can process 730,000 barrels of oil per day, was already damaged on Thursday in another Iranian attack.
It is one of three oil refineries in Kuwait, the tiny, oil-rich nation on the Persian Gulf.
Iran stepped up its attacks on energy sites in Gulf Arab states after Israel on Wednesday bombed Iran's massive South Pars offshore natural gas field in the Persian Gulf.
The country's new Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei said Iran's enemies need to have their "security" taken away.
Mr Khamenei has not been seen since he succeeded his father, the 86-year-old Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on the first day of the war.
His remarks came in a statement issued on his behalf and sent to President Masoud Pezeshkian, after Israel killed intelligence minister Esmail Khatib earlier this week.