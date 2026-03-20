A United States Air Force B-52 Stratofortress strategic bomber takes off from RAF Fairford. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Iran has issued a threat to US and Israeli officials and military personnel saying they will not be safe in ‘resorts and tourist centres around the world.’

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Iranian state media issued the threat today after a series of top Iranian officials were killed in missile strikes. Donald Trump is reportedly considering putting American boots on the ground on Iran’s Kharg Island. He is said to be considering plans to occupy or blockade the island, which is the launch point of most of Tehran’s oil exports.

Trump reportedly wants boots on the ground on Kharg island. Picture: Getty

Israel’s leader Benjamin Netanyahu has also hinted at deploying ground troops, admitting there must be a 'ground component' involved in ousting the Iranian regime. A Kuwaiti oil refinery came under attack early on Friday from Iranian drones and sirens sounded in Israel warning of incoming fire, while explosions boomed over Tehran. As the war that has rocked the global economy neared the end of its third week, Iran showed no signs of letting up on its attacks on the Gulf region energy structure.

Smoke rises from the direction of an energy installation in the Gulf emirate of Fujairah. Picture: Getty