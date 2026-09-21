Iran warns it will use new weapons and broaden war after Donald Trump threatened to 'blow the entire nation up'
Mr Trump described his options as “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal”
Iran has warned it could use new weapons and broaden the scope of the war after Donald Trump threatened to "blow the entire nation up".
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Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Iran is prepared for a prolonged fight, as conflict in the region begins to ramp up again.
On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group launched missile and drone strikes at the Saudi capital after having made sudden military gains in Yemen's reignited civil war earlier this month.
"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," he said.
This follows remarks by the US President, who told Fox News he was in “deciding mode” and claimed “very big things” could happen soon.
Mr Trump described his options as “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal”.
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He added: “My question is, if and when do I blow the entire nation up? They better behave.”
Iran’s central military command said on Sunday that it had received information that the US, supported by unnamed regional countries, was preparing to resume military action against Tehran.
It warned that any US attack would trigger sustained retaliation against American bases and interests across the region.
The statement added that countries helping US action against Iran would be considered parties to the conflict.
Iran reportedly activated “Code 100” - said to be its highest military alert level involving the Revolutionary Guard, regular army and security services.
Nearly 130 heads of state are meeting in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who were granted visas last week.
Trump is expected to arrive in New York on Monday afternoon for "political events" at Trump Tower that evening, US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz told reporters on Friday. On Tuesday morning, he will address the UN General Assembly.
"The president will highlight how he has and his administration have confronted complex problems head-on around the world," Waltz said.
President Trump is determined to ensure Iran can never hold the world hostage with a nuclear weapon, and he will continue to apply maximum pressure to that end.— Ambassador Mike Waltz (@USAmbUN) September 21, 2026
At the same time, the door is open for Iran back to the negotiating table if they do so in good faith. @almonitor pic.twitter.com/sGZlqnKTPk
"He will touch on the importance of ensuring that Iran never has a nuclear weapon."
The conflict with Iran will likely be discussed when Trump participates in a meeting with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders.