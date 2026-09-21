Iran has warned it could use new weapons and broaden the scope of the war after Donald Trump threatened to "blow the entire nation up".

Revolutionary Guards spokesperson Hossein Mohebbi said Iran is prepared for a prolonged fight, as conflict in the region begins to ramp up again.

On Saturday, Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi group launched missile and drone strikes at the Saudi capital after having made sudden military gains in Yemen's reignited civil war earlier this month.

"If a new aggression occurs, we will certainly change the weaponry and the geography of the war," he said.

This follows remarks by the US President, who told Fox News he was in “deciding mode” and claimed “very big things” could happen soon.

Mr Trump described his options as “wiping Iran out, letting them rot economically, or making a deal”.

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