Iranians have been warned highly acidic rain could fall from the skies following massive strikes on a major oil depots across its capital city.

The Iranian Environmental Protection Organization told people to shelter indoors to avoid the potentially toxic air.

“In the event of precipitation, the resulting rain is extremely dangerous and has a highly acidic property. This phenomenon can cause chemical burns to the skin and serious damage to the lungs,” it warned.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said the “explosion of oil depots” sent a “massive volume of toxic compounds, including hydrocarbons and sulphur and nitrogen oxides, into the atmosphere and the clouds”.

Residents have since been warned of toxic air and acid rain amid reports night “turned into day” over the city.

Thick clouds of black smoke billowed into the skies of Tehran over the weekend after US and Israeli bombs struck a number of oil and gas facilities across the capital.

It added that rainfall could be “highly acidic and dangerous, causing chemical burns to the skin and severe lung damage”.

“If the rain contacts skin, do not rub it, rinse immediately with cold running water,” the organisation said.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday that damage to Iranian oil sites “risks contaminating food, water and air”.

In a post on X, he warned the damage “can have severe health impacts especially on children, older people, and people with pre existing medical conditions”.

“Rain laden with oil has been reported falling in parts of the country,” he added.

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said on Tuesday the US will not stop its war in the Middle East until Iran was "totally and decisively defeated" as Donald Trump announced a new wave of bombardment.

He said America is carrying out its "most intense" day of strikes inside Iran so far.

Echoing Mr Trump’s language, he said the US was "crushing the enemy" and added: "We do so on our timeline, and at our choosing".

He added that Tuesday would see the highest number yet of fighters, bombers and attacks since the conflict began, with intelligence now “more refined, and better than ever”.

Hegseth also claimed Iran had launched the lowest number of missiles in the past 24 hours that it had been capable of firing at any stage since the war started.

He said there had been no changes to Operation Epic Fury, which aims to permanently deny Iran nuclear weapons, and destroy its missile stockpiles and navy.

It comes as President Trump threatened Iran with "death, fire, and fury" if it does not stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz.