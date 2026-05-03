Negotiations between Tehran and Washington remain deadlocked.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has issued a stern warning to the US. Picture: Getty

By Thomas Layton

Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned that the US must choose between a "bad deal" with Iran and an "impossible" military operation.

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This comes in response to the US President dismissing Tehran's most recent peace proposal. Tehran submitted a 14-point plan "focused on ending the war" on Thursday, via Pakistani mediators. Trump responded to the offer in a Saturday Truth Social post, saying: "I will soon be reviewing the plan that Iran has just sent to us, but can't imagine that it would be acceptable in that they have not yet paid a big enough price for what they have done to Humanity, and the World, over the last 47 years." Read more: Israel tells towns and villages in Lebanon to evacuate - as Trump says US could restart Iran strikes 'if they misbehave' Read more: RAF troops intercepted more than 100 Iranian drones and missiles fired at Middle East base

President Trump has insisted that further military action is still on the cards. Picture: Getty

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps responded to Trump in a statement on Sunday, insisting that "The room for US decision-making has narrowed." The Guard, which is the primary military force of the Iranian state, said Trump faced a choice between "an impossible operation or a bad deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran." In an interview with reporters at his Palm Beach resort in Florida, President Trump refused to go into detail about further US military action in the Gulf but said it remained a possibility. "If they misbehave, if they do something bad, but right now, we'll see," he said. "But it's a possibility that could happen, certainly."

The vital Strait of Hormuz remains impassable thanks to a US blockade. Picture: Getty