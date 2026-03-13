Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Iran's national security chief Ali Larijani dismissed the latest Israeli-US attacks on the capital as being "out of desperation" - as the US prepares to hit them with "heaviest" strikes yet.

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It comes after a missile exploded during a pro-regime march in Tehran. Larijani's attendance was one of the most high-profile public appearances by an Iranian official since supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed on February 28 strike. He told Iranian State TV: "These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn't bomb demonstrations at all. It's clear that it has failed." He said Donald Trump "doesn't understand that the Iranian people are a brave nation, a strong nation, a determined nation. The more he presses, the stronger the nation's determination will become." Yesterday, Larijani said the US President would be "sorry" for his "grave miscalculation" after the President declared the US had won the war. Earlier, US defence officials, including Pete Hegseth, said military operations will continue until its objectives - which include the destruction of Iran's naval and missile capacity - are achieved.

Iran's judiciary chief also attended, and ranted to Iranian TV about the US and Israel during the rally in Tehran, as explosions could be heard in the background. Speaking on state television while ignoring the blast, Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejei declared: "We stand with the people against arrogance and Pharaoh-like oppressors. "Our people are not afraid of the bombing, we will continue along this route."

Iran's security chief Ali Larijani said the US President would be "sorry" for his "grave miscalculation" . Picture: Getty

'Unparalleled firepower' Donald Trump claimed on Friday that the US is 'totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran' while issuing a chilling warning that he is about to escalate the conflict. "We are totally destroying the terrorist regime of Iran, militarily economically, and otherwise, yet, if you read the Failing New York Times, you would incorrectly think that we are not winning. "Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth. "We have unparalleled firepower, unlimited ammunition, and plenty of time - Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today. "They’ve been killing innocent people all over the world for 47 years, and now I, as the 47th President of the United States of America, am killing them. What a great honor it is to do so! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Smoke from an explosion rises behind demonstrators attending the annual anti-Israeli Quds Day. Picture: Alamy