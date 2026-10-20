The arrests come followin a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire last month.

Armed police maintain road blocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on September 28. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Two British men previously bailed over the RAF Fairford plot have been rearrested on suspicion of assisting Iran’s intelligence service.

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The 24-year-old UK national and the 25-year-old dual UK/Iranian national, both from the Borough of Westminster, London, were arrested on Tuesday, Counter Terrorism Policing said. The 24-year-old man was initially arrested on September 27 near RAF Fairford and the 25-year-old was subsequently arrested on October 1 in the Borough of Westminster, London. The other five men arrested remain on police bail. Last month, three suspicious vans were spotted near the military site in Gloucestershire, sparking a major police response. Counter-terror police said a quantity of petrol but no explosive devices were found in the vehicles. Prime Minister Andy Burnham said there were “strong indications” Iran played a part in the incident.

Head of National Counter Terrorism Policing in the UK, Assistant Commissioner Laurence Taylor, said: “Since the events at RAF Fairford on Sunday 27 September, our specialist teams have been working tirelessly to interrogate the many lines of enquiry involved in this hugely complex investigation. “So far seven men have been arrested in connection with our investigation. “As a result of the ongoing efforts of our officers, earlier today two of those men were re-arrested for offences relating to Section 3 of the National Security Act - assisting a foreign intelligence service. “This is very much a live investigation, and our evidence gathering continues, but at this time our position remains the same; we consider it highly likely that there is Iranian state involvement. Our investigators are continuing to examine what that level of involvement was and the ambition behind it. “Due to their sensitive nature, national security investigations can take time to progress, and I'm grateful to everyone who has given my teams the time and space needed to pursue this work thoroughly and effectively. “From the outset our priority has been to uphold the integrity of this investigation and hold those who wish to do our country harm, accountable. "We know the public have unanswered questions. I want to be as transparent as possible and when we are in the position to share more, we will.”