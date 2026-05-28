The Islamic Revolutionary Guard said it targeted a US base in response to what it described as an early morning US attack near Bandar Abbas airport

Iranian officials said they were responding to a US attack in Bandar Abbas . Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

Iran has targeted a US airbase after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it targeted a U.S. base in response to what it described as an early morning U.S. attack near Bandar Abbas airport, Tasnim news agency reported. The escalation in hostilities highlighted threats to the tenuous ceasefire between the US and Iran that took effect in early April, dampening hopes of a peace deal. The US official, who requested anonymity to speak candidly about military operations, told Reuters the military shot down four Iranian attack drones and struck a ground control station in the port city of Bandar Abbas that was about to launch a fifth drone. "These actions were measured, purely defensive and intended to maintain the ceasefire," the official said. Read more; Trump says Iran peace talks are falling short and warns US could 'finish the job' Read more: Trump brands Biden ‘crooked’ as former Democrat president sues US Justice Department

President Trump Meets With His Cabinet At The White House. Picture: Getty

Kuwait - which hosts a large US base - said it was responding to missile and drone attacks without saying where the attacks were coming from. Israel, which has been fighting Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon, also reported sounding sirens regarding hostile aircraft activity in northern Israel. The escalation sent oil prices soaring again which, having fallen more than 5% on Wednesday, rebounded after reports of the escalation in hostilities. It comes after the US president on Wednesday dampened hopes of an imminent peace deal when he dismissed a report that Iran and Oman would manage shipping through the Strait of Hormuz as part of a deal to end the war.