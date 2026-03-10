The US Defence Secretary said today would see the highest number yet of fighters, bombers and attacks in the Middle East since the conflict began

Hegseth claimed Iran had launched the lowest number of missiles in the past 24 hours that it had been capable of firing at any stage since the war started. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US will not stop its war in the Middle East until Iran was "totally and decisively defeated" as Donald Trump announced a new wave of bombardment.

Hegseth said on Tuesday that America is carrying out its "most intense" day of strikes inside Iran so far. He echoed Donald Trump's language, saying the US was "crushing the enemy" and added: "We do so on our timeline, and at our choosing". He said Tuesday would see the highest number yet of fighters, bombers and attacks since the conflict began, with intelligence now "more refined, and better than ever". Hegseth also claimed Iran had launched the lowest number of missiles in the past 24 hours that it had been capable of firing at any stage since the war started.

Rescue teams from the Iranian Red Crescent Society working at the site of a building damaged by an airstrike in Tehran. Picture: Alamy

Teams work at the site of a building damaged in an airstrike in Iran. Picture: Alamy

He said there had been no changes to Operation Epic Fury, which aims to permanently deny Iran nuclear weapons, and destroy its missile stockpiles and navy. It comes as President Donald Trump threatened Iran with "death, fire, and fury" if it does not stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz. The President made the threats on his social media platform, Truth Social, after addressing Republican colleagues in Florida. He wrote: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.

"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them — But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen!" He added: "This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait. Hopefully, it is a gesture that will be greatly appreciated." The Defence Secretary also drew contrast with past US military campaigns in the Middle East, saying there would be no “endless nation building” and no repeat of the sort of “quagmires” seen under George W Bush or Barack Obama.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for the world's oil - Linking the oil-rich Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. Picture: Alamy