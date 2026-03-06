People in Tehran have said that they have experienced the "worst night" of Israeli strikes so far. Further strikes have also hit Beirut, Lebanon overnight

Smoke rises from the site of an Israeli airstrike in Beirut's southern suburbs on March 6, 2026. Picture: Ibrahim AMRO / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

America and Israel have moved into “the next phase” of their military campaign, carrying out bombing raids on Tehran and Beirut this morning.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

“The amount of firepower over Iran and over Tehran is about to surge dramatically,” US War Secretary Pete Hegseth has said. People in Tehran have said that they have experienced the "worst night" of Israeli strikes so far. Further strikes have also hit Beirut, Lebanon overnight. Today, Bahrain came under attack from Iranian missiles, which struck two hotels in the capital - sparking a fire. One hit the Hilton Hotel in Manama - no deaths have been reported. Donald Trump has told the Iranian regime that its military should surrender or face ‘guaranteed death’. The US President also said he was not currently considering ground troops as an option for Iran. Read more: Deputy PM insists UK isn’t playing 'catch-up' on Iran and he is not 'embarrassed' by Government's war response Read more: Four men arrested on suspicion of spying on Jewish people in London for Iran’s intelligence service

The US is still trying to sink the entire Iranian navy. Last night, they shared footage of an Iranian drone ship being destroyed. In a further development today in the fast-moving conflict, the IDF released footage of the moment Israeli fighter jets blew up the late Ayatollah Khamenei's military bunker. It was supposed to be used as a "secure emergency command centre," however, the IDF said he didn't reach the bunker before he was killed. The IDF said on Telegram: "The underground compound was created by the regime as a base for advancing military activities and its extremist ideologies against the State of Israel and the Western world. "It spanned multiple streets in the heart of Tehran and contained numerous entrances and meeting rooms for senior members of the Iranian terrorist regime. "The bunker was struck following a lengthy process of intelligence collection and research conducted by the IDF’s Intelligence Directorate. "The bunker was one of the Iranian leadership’s most important military command centers. Targeting the bunker further degrades the regime’s command and control capabilities."

🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026

Earlier today, Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian said that "some countries" are beginning mediation efforts to bring an end to the conflict. "Let's be clear: we are committed to lasting peace in the region yet we have no hesitation in defending our nation's dignity & sovereignty," he wrote on social media. "Mediation should address those who underestimated the Iranian people and ignited this conflict."

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth speaks during a press conference at US Central Command (CENTCOM) headquarters. Picture: Octavio JONES / AFP via Getty Images