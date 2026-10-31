Iranian Supreme Leader orders immediate and 'geographically unrestricted response' to any enemy threat
The leader said that Iran will determine the timing and terms for ending any new conflict in case "enemies resume military or terrorist attacks"
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered an immediate, impactful, and "geographically unrestricted response" to any enemy threats.
Listen to this article
Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the outbreak of the Iran War, shared a written statement shortly after Tehran accused the US of striking two fishing boats near Qeshm Island, leaving two fishermen missing and one wounded.
The leader said that Iran will determine the timing and terms for ending any new conflict in case "enemies resume military or terrorist attacks".
He also ordered an update of the military target list to bring US and Israeli "physical and non-physical" assets within the reach of Iranian forces.
Read more: Judge orders Trump administration to cease threats to prosecute election officials
Read more: Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash
There was a call to increase production of ammunition and weapons for reconnaissance, support, and combat operations.
An interim agreement reached in June failed to secure a lasting ceasefire in the Iran war or restore normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran has since proposed that Washington lift its blockade of Iranian ports in exchange for Tehran reopening the disrupted waterway within seven days.
Qatari mediators returned to Tehran on Friday in a renewed effort to broker a deal, but the sides remain divided over whether nuclear negotiations or relief from the blockade and oil sanctions should come first.
US President Donald Trump, speaking ahead of November 3 midterm congressional elections, said on Friday that he believed the war with Iran will end soon, but did not say how that would happen.
"It's going to get wrapped up soon," Trump said in an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO. "We need a guarantee there'll never be a nuclear weapon."
Trump has said the US would not strike Iran before the elections.