Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered an immediate, impactful, and "geographically unrestricted response" to any enemy threats.

Khamenei, who has not been seen in public since the outbreak of the Iran War, shared a written statement shortly after Tehran accused the US of striking two fishing boats near Qeshm Island, leaving two fishermen missing and one wounded.

The leader said that Iran will determine the timing and terms for ending any new conflict in case "enemies resume military or terrorist attacks".

He also ordered an update of the military target list to bring US and Israeli "physical and non-physical" assets within the reach of Iranian forces.

Read more: Judge orders Trump administration to cease threats to prosecute election officials

Read more: Shabana Mahmood expected to water down immigration crackdown after Labour backlash