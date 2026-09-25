A US official said they are having positive, constructive discussions with Iran through mediators and continue to discuss nuclear issues.

Iran has given US 'concrete' seven-day plan to reopen Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Iran has given the United States a "concrete" seven-day plan to open the Strait of Hormuz, and the choice now rests with the US, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

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Speaking to reporters at the United Nations in New York on Friday, Mr Araghchi said if the necessary conditions are met, "the Strait can be reopened". He said a "normal" maritime passage could be restored in as little as seven days, but added: "The choice now rests with the United States." "The actions that the United States should take are not new," he continued. "They are all already in the MOU," he said, referring to the memorandum of understanding that Iran and the United States agreed to in June. Read more: Iran's president says it is up to US to choose if it wants to end Iran war Read more: UK 'will not tolerate intimidation and threats', Miliband tells Iran's foreign secretary

Commercial vessels are seen anchored between Iranâs Qeshm and Larak islands amid disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Getty

When asked about the proposed plan, a US official said they are having positive, constructive discussions with Iran through mediators and continue to discuss nuclear issues. A senior Iranian official told Reuters earlier on Friday that Iran will show no flexibility over its nuclear program even if the United States accepts its proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the waterway would remain closed until “all of Iran’s conditions are met” by the United States. Under Iran’s proposal, Tehran has offered to reopen the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz.