The US president said the UK was "finally giving serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but went on to decline the offer.

The Foreign Secretary has hit back at Donald Trump after he claimed the UK was “not needed” in the Middle East, because the US has “already won.”

Ramping up his war of words with Sir Keir Starmer on Saturday night, Trump said: "We don't need people that join wars after we've already won.” This marks the latest of a series of attacks by Trump after Sir Keir chose not to join in on the US and Israel’s initial strikes on Iran. Speaking to LBC’s Lewis Goodall, Yvette Cooper hit back at the US president, saying Sir Keir’s government “deals with substance, not social media posts.” Watch the full interview on the LBC app on Sunday with Lewis Goodall from 10am.

Mr Trump's post follows reports that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East. Picture: Truth Social

She said: “I think my view is that we deal with substance, not with the social media posts. “That's one of the things I've learned in doing this job, and that's what we need to concentrate on. “The substance that's a substantive criticism. Well, the substance here is that the UK did not provide support for the initial US and Israel strikes last weekend, and that's because Keir Starmer took the decision that was not in the UK's national interest to do so. “Not in accordance with our values. We had wanted the continued diplomacy negotiations to continue, and I don't underestimate how difficult those were, because we were involved in providing support for those negotiations. We wanted that to continue.” In his furious TruthSocial post on Saturday, the US president said the UK was "finally giving serious thought" to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East, but went on to decline the offer.

He wrote: "The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East." "That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer - But we will remember. "We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!" Mr Trump's post follows reports that the UK is preparing an aircraft carrier for possible deployment to the Middle East. LBC understands the crews of HMS Prince of Wales have been told they must be ready to set sail in five days. The acceleration of the readiness time means the giant £3 billion vessel would be able to respond more rapidly if a decision is taken to mobilise. It means the carrier would be deployed alongside an escort of other vessels and a submarine if sent to the region. The reports come amid mounting tensions between London and Washington over the conflict over Sir Keir's lack of support for Mr Trump's war on Iran. He later said he was "very disappointed" by the PM, despite his British counterpart allowing him to fly missions for "specific and limited defensive purposes" last Sunday.