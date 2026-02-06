President Trump has been pushing Tehran for a deal to constrain its nuclear programme

White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

US and Iranian officials are due to meet in Oman today for talks aimed at de-escalating tensions between the two countries.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The US is sending Steve Witkoff, its Middle East envoy for talks with Tehran's foreign minister Abbas Araqchi at the Muscat summit. President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened to take military action since the Iran after the regime launched a violent crackdown against protesters who took to the streets across the country last month. Mr Trump also has been pushing Tehran for a deal to constrain its nuclear programme. White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, told reporters on Thursday: "While these negotiations are taking place, I would remind the Iranian regime that the president has many options at ​his disposal, aside from diplomacy as the commander in chief of the most powerful military in the history of the world." Read More: US shoots down Iranian drone after approaching aircraft carrier, says military Read More: Trump 'hopeful' of making a deal with Iran after Supreme Leader warns of 'regional war' if US attacks

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: Alamy

The announcement by Foreign Minister Araghchi on Wednesday came after hours of indications that the anticipated talks were faltering over changes in the format and content. "I'm grateful to our Omani brothers for making all necessary arrangements" Mr Araghchi wrote on X on Wednesday evening. Earlier on Wednesday, a regional official said Iran was seeking a "different" type of meeting than that what had been proposed by Turkey, one focused exclusively on the issue of Iran's nuclear programme, with participation limited to Iran and the United States. Iran's reformist president Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday said he had instructed the foreign minister to "pursue fair and equitable negotiations" with the US, in the first clear sign from Tehran it wants to try to negotiate.

Iranian protesters gather around a fire during a demonstration in Tehranpars neighborhood in northeastern Tehran, on January 9. Picture: Getty

That signalled the move is supported by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has the final say on all matters of state and previously dismissed any negotiations. Mr Rubio said the US hoped to discuss a number of concerns beyond the nuclear issue, including discussions on Iran's ballistic missiles, support for proxy networks across the region and the "treatment of their own people". "The leadership of Iran at the clerical level does not reflect the people of Iran. I know of no other country where there's a bigger difference between the people who lead the country and the people who live there," he told reporters. Vice president JD Vance told The Megyn Kelly Show that diplomatic talks with Iran are challenging because of Tehran's political system, overseen by Mr Khamenei.

Donald Trump, yesterday, launching a prescription drug website. Picture: Alamy