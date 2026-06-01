The two sides traded strikes as negotiations to end the war continue

Smoke billows from southern Lebanon, following Israeli strikes, as seen from Nabatieh, Lebanon. Picture: Reuters

By Issy Clarke

The US struck Iranian military sites over the weekend while Kuwait reported missile and drone attacks.

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The US Central Command launched "self-defence" strikes in response to "aggressive Iranian actions", including the shooting down of a US drone over international waters. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it targeted an air base used by the US for an attack on southern Iran in response without revealing the location. But Kuwait said its air defence system was "confronting hostile missile and drone attacks", with state news agency KUNA reporting air raid sirens. Its foreign ministry later released a statement condemning "in the strongest terms... the heinous and repeated Iranian attacks, which represent a dangerous escalation and a direct assault" on Kuwait. Read more: Peace talks strained as US and Iran exchange fresh strikes over the weekend Read more: Trump to decide imminently on Iran deal, as the US President sets out his Strait of Hormuz and nuclear demands

Post on Truth Social early on Monday, Trump urged his critics to "sit back and relax", saying it would "all work out well in the end". Picture: Getty

Benjamin Netanyahu also ordered strikes on Lebanon's capital Beirut today, despite a ceasefire announced ⁠more than six weeks ago. Israeli forces captured a strategically important fortress in the country's deepest incursion into Lebanon in more than 25 years. The US and Israel have continued exchanging fire since a ceasefire was agreed in early April. Negotiations are ongoing for a permanent truce to end the war. Post on Truth Social early on Monday, Trump urged his critics to "sit back and relax", saying it would "all work out well in the end".

Vessels anchored at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Oman. Picture: Reuters

He added that Iran "really wants to make a deal, and it will be a good one for the USA". However, Trump also said it was tougher for him to negotiate with Iran with all the political commentary surrounding the conflict. "... it is MUCH tougher for me to properly do my job and negotiate, when political hacks keep negatively 'chirping,' at levels never seen before, over and over again, that I should move faster, or move slower, or go to war, or not go to war, or whatever," the president wrote. Trump had said on Friday he would soon decide on a proposed deal to extend the ceasefire with Iran.

An Israeli flag and a Golani Brigade flag fly at the Beaufort Castle in southern Lebanon, as seen from Israel. Picture: Reuters

The US said on Sunday it conducted "self-defence strikes" on Iranian radar and drone control sites in Iran's Goruk and Qeshm Island at the weekend in what it said was a response to "aggressive" actions from Tehran. The US Central Command said in a post on X that Iran had shot down a US MQ-1 drone that was operating over international waters. CENTCOM said US fighter aircraft responded by eliminating Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones. It comes after the two countries traded strikes last week with Iran targeting a US air base after the US military carried out what a Washington official said were strikes targeting an Iranian drone operation near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Monday its aerospace force targeted an air base used in what it called a US attack on a telecoms tower on Sirik Island. It did not identify the base, but Kuwait activated air defences on Monday and denounced Iranian missile and drone attacks, which it said were undermining efforts to reduce tensions in the region. Despite Trump's remarks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington on Monday of constantly shifting its negotiating stance and condemned what he called US aggressive action. He said sending contradictory messages would not work as a negotiating tactic, and urged Washington to reach a clear and definitive position as soon as possible. "Negotiations have started amid severe suspicion and mistrust, and the exchange of messages is taking place in this atmosphere," Baghaei said. "The other party is constantly changing its views and putting forward new or contradictory demands (...) it is natural that this situation will prolong negotiations," he said, adding that Tehran viewed Israeli actions in the region, including in Lebanon, as inseparable from those of the US.