Hundreds of personnel have been pulled out of a key US military base in Qatar in what officials have called a "precautionary measure".

Some personnel at a key US military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, an American official said.

The decision came as a senior official brought up an earlier Iranian attack there and the US has described the move at the base as a precautionary measure.

The official would not go into any further details about the move, including whether the evacuation was optional or mandatory, if it affected troops or civilian personnel, or the number of those advised to leave, citing the need for operational security.

In response, Qatar said that such measures were being "undertaken in response to the current regional tensions".

It comes as anti-government protests in nearby Iran continue and Donald Trump has said that he is willing to conduct military operations in the country if the government continues to retaliate against the protesters.

The US president said: "I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."

