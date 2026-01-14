Iran LIVE: Hundreds of US troops pull out of key military base as Iran vows 'revenge'
Follow live updates as Donald Trump vows "very strong actions" if hangings are completed in Tehran
It comes as anti-government protests in nearby Iran continue and Donald Trump has said that he is willing to conduct military operations in the country if the government continues to retaliate against the protesters.
The US president said: "I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things... We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."
What we know so far...
- The US is reportedly withdrawing key personnel from bases across the Middle East amid rising tensions with Iran
- Protests have spread across Iran in recent days, leaving at least 2,572 people dead.
- A number of protestors were due to be executed today
- Donald Trump has warned the US is willing to launch strikes on Iran if it continues to murder protestors.
- Iran has vowed to retaliate if the US intervenes
Footage shows protests escalating in Iran
'Please don't let him be executed': Relatives beg Trump on day of Iranian shopkeeper's execution
The desperate family of an Iranian clothes shop owner who is due to be hanged for protesting against the country's regime has begged Donald Trump to step in.
Erfan Soltani, 26, was the first person sentenced to death after taking part in the anti-Government protests, which have seen over 2,000 people killed.
Overnight on Wednesday, Mr Soltani's family begged for help from the US and camped outside Ghezel Hesar prison, where their relative is being detained.
One of his cousins, Somayeh, told CNN: "We need Trump's help by the second. I beg you, please do not let Erfan be executed, please."
Iran to fast-track executions
Iran's top judge has hinted at fast trials and executions for people detained in nationwide protests against the regime, as activists said the death toll had risen to 2,572.
A 26-year-old clothes shop owner, Erfan Soltani, is set to become the first protester executed by hanging for "waging a war against God".
US President Donald Trump that he will "take very strong action" if executions take place.
Iran has vowed revenge if US launches strikes
Iran has promised retaliatory strikes against its enemies if the US intervenes in the coming days.
Donald Trump has threatened to hit Iran if its regime continues to massacre protestors.
An Iranian official told Reuters: "Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Turkey, that US bases in those countries will be attacked if US targets Iran... asking these countries to prevent Washington from attacking Iran."
US begins 'evacuating key military bases' across the Middle East
Personnel at a key US military base in Qatar have been advised to evacuate by Wednesday evening, a US official said.
The decision came amid reports US personnel were being evacuated from bases across the Middle East.
The US official described the move at the base as a precautionary measure.
He would not go into any further details about the move, including whether the evacuation was optional or mandatory, if it affected troops or civilian personnel, or the number of those advised to leave, citing the need for operational security.
In response, Qatar said that such measures were being "undertaken in response to the current regional tensions".
"The IMO reaffirms that the State of Qatar continues to implement all necessary measures to safeguard the security and safety of its citizens and residents as a top priority, including actions related to the protection of critical infrastructure and military facilities," Qatar's media office said in a post on X.
