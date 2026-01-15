Iran LIVE: Trump told 'killing has stopped' after protest crackdown as British embassy in Tehran closes
The British embassy in Tehran has been closed as Donald Trump claims the Iranian regime has stopped killing protesters in a potential sign he is stepping back from military intervention.
As the deadly anti-regime protests in Iran continue, President Trump said he has it on "good authority" that plans for executions in Iran have stopped.
More than 2,400 people have been killed in the recent crackdown by the Iranian authorities, according to human rights groups.
Iran has said that the anti-regime protester Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death.
In a U-turn on previous reports, authorities have told state media that the clothes shop owner is currently being held in the central penitentiary of Karaj on charges that do not carry the death penalty.
Fears, meanwhile, are growing for a British couple who have been detained in Tehran during a round-the-world trip.
Craig and Lindsay Foreman are being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with their son Joe sharing that he has "nowhere to turn" now the embassy has closed.
A government spokesperson said: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”
Fears for couple detained in Iranian jail during round-the-world motorbike trip
The son of a British couple jailed in Iran on suspicion of spying has told of his fears for them as the UK’s embassy was shuttered and deadly anti-regime protests continue across the country.
Craig and Lindsay Foreman were on a motorbike trip around the world when they were arrested by Iran last year and accused of spying.
The couple, of East Sussex, deny the allegations and are in Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Their son Joe Bennett has said that he has nowhere to turn now that the embassy has shuttered its doors and accused British officials of leaving his parents in a “dangerous position.”
A government spokesperson said: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”
Turkey calls for diplomacy over war as tensions rise
Turkey's top diplomat has today called for the US to avoid launching strikes on Iran and instead find a peaceful solution.
"Hopefully, the United States and Iran will resolve this issue among themselves - whether through mediators, other actors, or direct dialogue," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.
"We are closely following these developments."
Thousands attend mass funeral in Tehran
Tens of thousands of Iranians have attended a mass funeral for the more than 300 security officers killed during anti-government protests.
This mass funeral also acted as a pro-regime demonstration, with many people holding Iranian flags and identical photos of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Caskets could be seen stacked at least three high on the back of trucks, draped in Iranian flags.
Erfan Soltani, 26, is an Iranian anti-regime protester who was due to be executed on Wednesday.
Soltani was due to be the first person sentenced to death after taking part in anti-government protests in the Arab state, which has seen more than 2,000 people killed.
But the authorities have told state media that the clothes shop owner is currently being held in the central penitentiary of Karaj on charges that do not carry the death penalty.
Iran's internet blackout has lasted more than a week
Iran has faced a total internet blackout for more than a week now.
90 million Iranians have been cut off from the outside world as the government enforce an internet blackout.
After being cut-off for nearly 144 hours, the death toll of those executed remains unclear.
In pictures: Iranians take to the streets