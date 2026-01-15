The British embassy in Tehran has been closed as Donald Trump claims the Iranian regime has stopped killing protesters in a potential sign he is stepping back from military intervention.

As the deadly anti-regime protests in Iran continue, President Trump said he has it on "good authority" that plans for executions in Iran have stopped.

More than 2,400 people have been killed in the recent crackdown by the Iranian authorities, according to human rights groups.

Iran has said that the anti-regime protester Erfan Soltani has not been sentenced to death.

In a U-turn on previous reports, authorities have told state media that the clothes shop owner is currently being held ​in the central penitentiary of Karaj on charges that do not carry the death penalty.

Fears, meanwhile, are growing for a British couple who have been detained in Tehran during a round-the-world trip.

Craig and Lindsay Foreman are being held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, with their son Joe sharing that he has "nowhere to turn" now the embassy has closed.

A government spokesperson said: "We have temporarily closed the British Embassy in Tehran, this will now operate remotely. Foreign Office travel advice has now been updated to reflect this consular change.”

Follow our live blog for the latest updates: