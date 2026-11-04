Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday, scoring sweeping victories in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations

Donald Trump and the Republicans suffered bruising losses in the US midterms. Picture: getty

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump has blamed the sweeping midterm election defeat on the Iran war and poor quality candidates, as Tehran issued a warning to the US government that it will be faced with a "nightmare" if it betrays the public by continuing the conflict.

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Democrats seized control of both the Senate and House on Tuesday, scoring sweeping victories in Republican strongholds for the first time in generations as tens of millions of voters delivered a scathing rebuke to President Donald Trump. Voters in conservative bastions who had propelled the president to his second term in office just two years ago swung dramatically toward Democrats, fuelled by deep frustration over the unpopular war with Iran, anxiety over the high cost of living and anger at Trump's stewardship of the country.

A billboard referencing gasoline prices, ahead of the midterm elections. Picture: Reuters

In a sweeping transformation of the US political landscape, a series of deep-red states turned blue. In Texas, Democratic newcomer James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Republican Ken Paxton, while South Carolina elected a Democrat senator for the first time since 1998. Kansas sent a Democrat to the Senate, and there were further blue Senate victories in Iowa and Ohio.

The White House has also blamed "candidate quality", stating that voters show up when Trump is on the ballot. An official said: “Also, candidate quality matters, and President Trump did a better job promoting many of the candidates on the ballot than the candidates did themselves." “Anyone who voted Democrat today is going to have a serious case of buyers remorse when gas prices come down quickly when the Iran conflict is solved but they’re still stuck with list of liberal extremist Democrats. “And a final note here: regardless of how today plays out, President Trump’s resolve to stop the Radical Left is only going to become stronger. Buckle up.”

But despite the Republican losses on Tuesday -- and his campaign promise of "no new wars" -- Trump stood by his decision to attack Iran. "I did the right thing," he said in his interview with the Wall Street Journal. "I would have done it again." Iranian parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf shared a warning on social media on Wednesday morning following the "blue tsunami". "Conscience or the cost of living, Americans said NO TO WAR, and we endorse this message," he said. "If the US govt betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our NO comes with a Nightmare."

Iran and the United States are still far from a deal to end their war, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, and Trump has declined to rule out a resumption of combat operations following the elections. Trump on Tuesday renewed warnings of military action in an interview with the Fox News Channel. "I'm not looking to ... kill lots of people," he said. "If we have to, we'll have to." In an interview with the Financial Times, Trump suggested he was content with the state of the stand-off with Iran. "We seem to be getting everything we want," the paper quoted him as saying in a six-minute telephone interview.

Pictures of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on a dartboard during the 47th anniversary of the US expulsion from Iran, in Tehran, November 4, 2026. Picture: Reuters

In an interview with Fox News, Trump said Democrats would send legislation he considered "insane" to his desk and that he would veto it. "They'll send over things that are insane, and I'll veto them," he said. "And after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call and they'll say, 'How do we get this stuff done?' And we'll work together."