Iran threatens to set US troops 'on fire', as Pakistan announces it will hold talks between the two nations
It was unclear from Pakistan's announcement on Sunday whether the talks between the US and Iran would be direct or indirect
Iran has said it is awaiting the arrival of US troops to "set them on fire", as Pakistan announces it will soon host talks between the US and Iran.
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Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, dismissed the talks in Pakistan as a cover after some 2,500 US marines trained in amphibious landings arrived in the Middle East.
He said Iranian forces were "waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever," according to state media.
Iran also threatened to attack the homes of US and Israeli "commanders and political officials" in the region.
A spokesman for the Iranian military's joint command, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, cited the "targeting of residential homes of the Iranian people in various cities" and other "malicious actions", state media reported.
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It was unclear from Pakistan's announcement on Sunday whether the talks between the US and Iran would be direct or indirect.
"Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate the talks," foreign minister Ishaq Dar said in a televised speech after top diplomats from Turkey, Egypt and Saudi Arabia met in Islamabad.
"Pakistan will be honoured to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in the coming days."
Pakistan later said the diplomats had departed for their home countries. The talks were originally scheduled to continue on Monday.
Pakistan's foreign ministry did not answer questions, and Iran's mission to the United Nations declined to comment.