Iran has said it is awaiting the arrival of US troops to "set them on fire", as Pakistan announces it will soon host talks between the US and Iran.

Iran's parliament speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, dismissed the talks in Pakistan as a cover after some 2,500 US marines trained in amphibious landings arrived in the Middle East.

He said Iranian forces were "waiting for the arrival of American troops on the ground to set them on fire and punish their regional partners forever," according to state media.

Iran also threatened to attack the homes of US and Israeli "commanders and political officials" in the region.

A spokesman for the Iranian military's joint command, Ebrahim Zolfaghari, cited the "targeting of residential homes of the Iranian people in various cities" and other "malicious actions", state media reported.

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