Musk, the founder of SpaceX, the partially US government funded space exploration company which also runs Starlink, was enraged by the report, according to people familiar.

Musk was reportedly also informed that the US military used a cheaper plan of Starlink for its drones in Iran which are intended for ground operations.

SpaceX and the US Defense Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

The militarised version of the Starlink satellite system is called Starshield and has been used in Ukrainian battlefields since 2024 after the Biden Administration struck a deal with Musk.

It is not licensed to work in Iran, although Musk has said that the service is active in the region.

This may be due to Starlink services being smuggled in by US authorities after the Iranian government shut down internet access during the nation’s widespread protests.

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