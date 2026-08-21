Iran has weathered near-continuous, punishing economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, since the Islamic Revolution of 1979

By Rebecca Henrys

Iran said that its response to any new US threats would be "devastating" after Washington pledged to impose the toughest financial penalties in history with the aim of toppling the Iranian leadership.

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US Treasury chief Scott Bessent's comments on Thursday followed a warning from President Donald Trump of economic consequences against any country that provided "any type of lifeline to Iran." Bessent promised details on Monday. The chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said the Islamic Republic's reaction would be broad and decisive. "With preparedness across land, sea, air, air defence and cyberspace, Iran's armed forces will respond to the enemy's new threats with crushing, punishing and devastating responses," Abdollahi was quoted as saying by Iranian media. Read more: Trump promises 'economic D-Day' in latest bid to 'cripple' Iran Read more: Burnham vows to help Brits through 'really hard' times as inflation rises amid Iran war

Iran's powerful parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the country's main negotiator in mediated negotiations with the United States, said Washington appeared to have concluded it could not prevail in its direct military confrontation. "We must make plans to deal with the unjust sanctions so that we can overcome them," he said during a visit to neighbouring Iraq, accusing the US and Israel of resorting to what he said was economic and "cognitive" warfare. Oil prices steadied on Friday but were on track for a second weekly rise on concern over Gulf energy exports. Oil hit a more than three-week high on Thursday after the sanctions threat, intended to force Iran to agree an end to a conflict that has stranded millions of barrels of Middle Eastern oil. "I'm not sure why oil has popped up on this," Bessent told CNBC. "If we are doing the maximum economic pressure, then that means that likely there will not be a large-scale kinetic restart," he said, using a term referring to military force.

U.S. President Donald Trump poses with first lady Melania Trump during an event announcing the expansion of a foster care initiative in the Rose Garden of the White House on August 20, 2026. Picture: Finn Gomez/Getty Images

Thousands of people have been killed in the war, which drew in Gulf nations and shocked markets as Iran flexed its ability to curb shipping through the Strait of Hormuz — a waterway that carried about a fifth of all traded oil before February. The US and Iran have twice announced ceasefire deals, in April and June, aiming to restore the free flow of shipping through Hormuz on a path towards ending the nearly six-month-old conflict, but both quickly crumbled. Iran has weathered near-continuous, punishing economic sanctions for nearly 50 years, since the Islamic Revolution of 1979. Before Bessent spoke, Iran's foreign ministry said it condemned US economic and trade sanctions, calling them "economic terrorism" that would not "create even the slightest hesitation in Iranians’ determination to safeguard Iran’s independence, dignity and national sovereignty."